'Maersk Trade & Tariff Studio' launched
PRESS RELEASE Maersk launches “Maersk Trade & Tariff Studio” helping global supply chains navigate tariff volatility ...
Danish shipping line Maersk has been fined 10m DKK ($1.5m) by the Danish Maritime and Commercial High Court for “regrettable procedural error”.
The Danish Competition and Consumer Authority (DCCA) reported that Maersk had failed to notify a merger, and had implemented it without approval from the ...
Blanked sailings in sight as transpac rate plunge continues after 'phantom peak'
Dockers and transport workers refuse to handle military cargo for Israel
EXCLUSIVE: 'Virtual' sales team plan sparks jobs cull at European air cargo carrier
MSC defies Trump port fee threat, amid a flurry of orders for new feeder vessels
Arrests and goods seized as raids across EU uncover massive import fraud
Cambodia-Thailand spat sees land border closed, but ports remain open
FMC 'bias toward carriers' a 'slap in the face' for SMEs pursuing a claim
Race to get goods out of Asia to the US by air as July deadlines loom
"Book & Claim" is a valuable new tool to calculate scope 3 emissions
'Just Lund' a drag on DSV's value? Bring in Kuehne...
Retailers scramble as Nike reveals $1bn cost rise over tariffs
