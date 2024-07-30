Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

AP: Air New Zealand scraps its 2030 carbon emissions target

KNX: LTL DEAL DISCLOSEDKNIN: SAF UPDATEPG: DOWN ZIM: CASINO STOCK UPDATER: NEW HIGH AAPL: AI APPEALCHRW: NON-CORE DISPOSAL IN EUROPEATSG: NEW DELIVERIESXOM: POSITIVE BP READ-ACROSSTSLA: BULL CALLKO: YIELD POWERDHL: NARRATIVE DHL: D-DAYBA: NEW CEO TALKRXO: NEW RECORD KNIN: TARIFFS UPSIDEKNIN: GREEN PUSH ON WATCH

KNX: LTL DEAL DISCLOSEDKNIN: SAF UPDATEPG: DOWN ZIM: CASINO STOCK UPDATER: NEW HIGH AAPL: AI APPEALCHRW: NON-CORE DISPOSAL IN EUROPEATSG: NEW DELIVERIESXOM: POSITIVE BP READ-ACROSSTSLA: BULL CALLKO: YIELD POWERDHL: NARRATIVE DHL: D-DAYBA: NEW CEO TALKRXO: NEW RECORD KNIN: TARIFFS UPSIDEKNIN: GREEN PUSH ON WATCH

ARISK
ID 48237442 © Gajus | Dreamstime.com
By

ASSOCIATED PRESS reports:

Air New Zealand scrapped its 2030 carbon emissions reduction targets on Tuesday, citing lags in producing new planes, a lack of alternative fuel and “challenging” regulatory and policy settings.

The move by the national carrier — one of New Zealand’s biggest companies by revenue — was the highest-profile reversal yet of an airline’s commitments to a U.N. framework for corporations to stay on track to meet the Paris Agreement on emissions reductions, highlighting the hurdles facing carriers and policymakers in cutting aviation emissions…

To rad the full post, please click here.

 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Air New Zealand

    Most read news

    Maersk Frankfurt owner declares General Average, as fire-fighting continues

    Bangladesh 'jam-packed' with cargo as curfew and internet restrictions continue

    Container spot rates have peaked as all major trades see prices fall

    'Last chance' for US importers to stock up before possible east coast port strike

    Shippers 'at a loss' as Red Sea ripples spread across container trades

    Maersk Frankfurt heads for open water as container fire subsides

    'Kick-ass' DSV beats Kuehne to the punch

    Deutsche Bahn to cut 30,000 jobs after first-half loss

    DB chief praises Schenker H1 performance amid group's poor results

    Bolloré bounce boosts CMA CGM Q2 revenues, but job worries persist

    Cargo vessels sink as Typhoon Gaemi sweeps across Taiwan

    Contract logistics the star performer as DSV unveils mixed Q2 results

    Bangladesh looks at demurrage waiver as containers pile up in Chittagong

    Loadstar Podcast | July 2024 | Midsummer Special: What next for freight markets?

    'Doomsday scenario' for forwarders just a post-Covid rate drop blip

    CMA CGM outlines plan to deploy AI across shipping and logistics operations