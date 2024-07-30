AP: Air New Zealand scraps its 2030 carbon emissions target

Worst-ever peak season for New Zealand air cargo as borders stay closed
Forwarders in New Zealand are dealing with the “worst-ever” peak season for air cargo capacity. Strict ...
KNX: LTL DEAL DISCLOSEDKNIN: SAF UPDATEPG: DOWN ZIM: CASINO STOCK UPDATER: NEW HIGH AAPL: AI APPEALCHRW: NON-CORE DISPOSAL IN EUROPEATSG: NEW DELIVERIESXOM: POSITIVE BP READ-ACROSSTSLA: BULL CALLKO: YIELD POWERDHL: NARRATIVE DHL: D-DAYBA: NEW CEO TALKRXO: NEW RECORD KNIN: TARIFFS UPSIDEKNIN: GREEN PUSH ON WATCH
KNX: LTL DEAL DISCLOSEDKNIN: SAF UPDATEPG: DOWN ZIM: CASINO STOCK UPDATER: NEW HIGH AAPL: AI APPEALCHRW: NON-CORE DISPOSAL IN EUROPEATSG: NEW DELIVERIESXOM: POSITIVE BP READ-ACROSSTSLA: BULL CALLKO: YIELD POWERDHL: NARRATIVE DHL: D-DAYBA: NEW CEO TALKRXO: NEW RECORD KNIN: TARIFFS UPSIDEKNIN: GREEN PUSH ON WATCH
ASSOCIATED PRESS reports:
Air New Zealand scrapped its 2030 carbon emissions reduction targets on Tuesday, citing lags in producing new planes, a lack of alternative fuel and “challenging” regulatory and policy settings.
The move by the national carrier — one of New Zealand’s biggest companies by revenue — was the highest-profile reversal yet of an airline’s commitments to a U.N. framework for corporations to stay on track to meet the Paris Agreement on emissions reductions, highlighting the hurdles facing carriers and policymakers in cutting aviation emissions…
To rad the full post, please click here.
Maersk Frankfurt owner declares General Average, as fire-fighting continues
Bangladesh 'jam-packed' with cargo as curfew and internet restrictions continue
Container spot rates have peaked as all major trades see prices fall
'Last chance' for US importers to stock up before possible east coast port strike
Shippers 'at a loss' as Red Sea ripples spread across container trades
Maersk Frankfurt heads for open water as container fire subsides
'Kick-ass' DSV beats Kuehne to the punch
DB chief praises Schenker H1 performance amid group's poor results
Bolloré bounce boosts CMA CGM Q2 revenues, but job worries persist
Cargo vessels sink as Typhoon Gaemi sweeps across Taiwan
Contract logistics the star performer as DSV unveils mixed Q2 results
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article