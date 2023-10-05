Mexican logistics infrastructure struggles as delays hit Lazaro Cardenas
On Friday, Hapag-Lloyd issued a customer advisory warning of delays at the port of Lazaro ...
Everyone, it seems, is going to be confused about the EC’s forthcoming emissions trading system (ETS): judging by the initial “stick a finger in the air to see which way the wind is blowing” attempt by Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd to calculate possible surcharge levels (and the complete silence from their peers), shipping lines have the vaguest of vague notions.
That means cargo owners and freight forwarders will, inevitably, understand even less, just as ports are worried, as they always claim to ...
On Friday, Hapag-Lloyd issued a customer advisory warning of delays at the port of Lazaro ...
European shippers and freight forwarders are beginning to understand how new EU emissions regulations, set ...
Maersk claimed to have inaugurated a new age of shipping today after officially launching the ...
US supply chain solutions provider AIT Worldwide Logistics has appointed Chelsea Lamar (above) in the ...
Logistics operators are coming under considerable pressure from clients to show evidence of decarbonisation, according ...
Those seeking leadership on decarbonisation from the International Maritime Organization, the first session of MEPC ...
Estes Express cyber-attack update
Dave Clark lashes out at Flexport: 'extensive problems' with 'numbers based on hope'
Hapag-Lloyd leads a rates fightback with FAK hike on Asia-N Europe
Sponsored Podcast: Quantum logistics - the child of quantum computing and AI, says Sean Tinney of Unisys
Analysis: Flexport in flux – it's even 'more fascinating to watch' now
FedEx unfazed as USPS and Amazon drop some peak surcharges
Airfreight peak season fails to deliver, as consumers tighten purse strings
Containership owners still making money, despite the downturn
The great distraction: 'Clark vs Petersen' – Flexport Europe news is juicier
Pessimistic box lines cancel India-to-US GRIs and peak surcharges
Smaller feeder ships look doomed, caught in a 'Catch 22 scenario'
WSC targets misdeclared lithium-ion cargo in new safety push
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article