By Gavin van Marle 05/10/2023

Everyone, it seems, is going to be confused about the EC’s forthcoming emissions trading system (ETS): judging by the initial “stick a finger in the air to see which way the wind is blowing” attempt by Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd to calculate possible surcharge levels (and the complete silence from their peers), shipping lines have the vaguest of vague notions.

That means cargo owners and freight forwarders will, inevitably, understand even less, just as ports are worried, as they always claim to ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN