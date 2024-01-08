Amazon's Federico Mosqueira joins Frankfurt Cargo Services

Changes at the top at Leschaco
Federico Mosqueira, senior manager air operations integration for Amazon, has become the new director of operations at Frankfurt Cargo Services (FCS).
He joined Frankfurt’s largest independent cargo handler on 1 January, succeeding Christoph Cyranek, who took over the position from Markus Schneefuss on an interim basis last August.
“Federico Mosqueira is an absolute industry expert, has an excellent network and is already familiar with the Frankfurt location,” said Claus Wagner, MD of FCSs.
“We are convinced that he will quickly help us significantly in mastering the challenges that are currently driving the cargo industry.”
Mr Mosqueira has more than 20 years’ experience in air cargo, having worked for both Latam Airlines, where he was based in Frankfurt, and for Qatar Airways Cargo.
He was with Amazon for six years, helping launch its air services in Europe. At end of the year, he noted on social media: “Today, 31 December 2023, doesn’t just mark the end of a calendar year. For me, it is the end of a great ride working with Amazon after almost six years.
“I learned new thinking processes on how to evaluate the best course of action, pushed myself out from my comfort zone and had great interactions with top-notch colleagues and outstanding leaders.”
He added: “FCS is a big name in our industry. I am very much looking forward to this new professional challenge and I appreciate the trust FCS has in me.
“Throughout my career, I have always placed great importance on improving efficiency and increasing productivity. I maintain clear communication with my colleagues and value teamwork. My first impression of FCS is that the employees are highly motivated and want to make a difference.”
