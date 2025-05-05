Receive FREE Newsletter
News / Airlink eases airfreight burden for Sudan aid efforts

Bahamas Disaster Relief Flight
HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 17, 2019 - Airlink senior programs manager Stephanie Steege slaps Airlink stickers on disaster relief cargo headed to The Bahamas on an United Airlines flight from Houston, Texas. Airlink and United team up to deliver relief supplies and members of Team Rubicon Disaster Response group, departing for Nassau, Bahamas from George Bush International Airport in Houston, Texas.
By

As Sudan’s war rages on and the humanitarian crisis deepens, the mainstream media appear to be turning a blind eye. Yet, organisations like Airlink are seeing a surge in support – not just from the public, but also from aviation and logistics partners.

In March, Airlink, through partner Astral Aviation, supported the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) and Swiss Red Cross to uplift cholera infrastructure material, supplies, and medication to South Sudan to establish 20 ...

    Airlink Astral Aviation Humanitarian logistics International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) Sudan conflict

