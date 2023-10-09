By Stuart Todd 09/10/2023

Challenge Airlines, which claims to be Israel’s only freighter operator, is maintaining its operations despite “the evolving situation” in the country following Saturday’s deadly attacks by Hamas.

Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport (TLV) remains open but several major carriers have suspended flights over safety concerns.

A senior executive at Challenge Airlines told The Loadstar that the cargo airline, re-branded from CAL Cargo a year ago, is “a key enabler in supplying the country (Israel) with all the commodities needed and supporting the local economy by linking the nation with the world through our hub in Liege. We will continue to operate without compromising the safety of our staff and assets, of course. It’s crucial to note that we are following the strict guidance and instructions of the [Israeli] Civil Aviation Authority, with a consistent focus on safety.”

The executive added: “With three AOCs, IL, BE and MT, we have the flexibility to operate our flights with the metal we wish under the designated callsign. What is most important to us is that our schedule is kept as it supposed to be and our operations are not disrupted.”

Lufthansa Cargo told The Loadstar that it has cancelled all freighter flights to and from Israel until Wednesday, 11 October 2023. In addition to the cancellation of flight LH8290 on Sunday 8, October, freighter frequencies are also cancelled tomorrow and on Wednesday.

The German carrier operates 777Fs and A321Fs to Tel Aviv.

“Lufthansa Cargo is continuously monitoring the development of the situation closely and is in close contact with the authorities. Decisions on the future flight program will be taken on Thursday.”

The Lufthansa Group of passenger airlines has also suspended flights to Tel Aviv until further notice.

Air France-KLM has postponed passenger flight operations into TLV until further notice while TLV has been closed to cargo sales. “We assess the situation on a continuous basis. Normally, we operate 20 passenger flights/week (Air France 14 and KLM six),” a cargo spokesperson for the combined carrier said.

Kenya-based Astral Aviation confirmed that it has suspended its weekly 757F flight between Nairobi and Tel Aviv – launched in June this year – which normally operates Mondays with 26 tons of capacity.

“The cargo on board comprises of perishables such as fresh pineapples and fresh fish fillets from Kenya,” CEO Sanjeev Gandhi told The Loadstar.

He said the decision to cancel the flight had been due to insecurity in Israel and not due to airlines’ insurance cover issues resulting from operating in a war zone.

Meanwhile, bellycargo carrier Virgin Atlantic said it had made eight cancellations between Tel Aviv and London Heathrow, from Saturday until this coming Wednesday.

British Airways has changed its daily flights from London Heathrow to Tel Aviv so that they depart in the morning instead of the afternoon. It is thought the move is to avoid crew having to stay overnight in Israel.

Yesterday, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines suspended direct flights to Israel.

Maersk, meanwhile, told customers: “At this time, port operations across Israel’s major terminals are continuing to function normally and we are currently not expecting a substantial impact at our key hubs in Ashdod and Haifa.

“Bookings will therefore continue to be accepted to and from Israel; if you have cargo already booked to or from Israel, we expect to facilitate it as normal.

“The situation is, of course, subject to change at short notice, but we will keep a close eye on developments and inform customers of any updates as soon as we possibly can.”

Its offices in Tel Aviv and Haifa remain open, and it added it was “pleased to confirm that all Maersk employees – as well as their families – are safe and accounted for”.