Astral Aviation founder Gadhia plans three more AOCs

By Alex Lennane 18/05/2023

Sanjeev Gadhia, Astral’s founder and popular industry persona, is a busy man with big ambitions, according to this CH Aviation article. He plans to spread his wings outside Africa: he will divest some 70% of his stake in Astral and start new AOCs in Europe, the Middle East and Australia. He has already announced plans for South Africa’s Suid Cargo – now Ireland and Malta are in his sights. An interesting read on an interesting man.