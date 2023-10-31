Air Charter Service moves on up, Down Under

Requests for air charters on the rise as scheduled carriers divert from Israel
The conflict in Israel is expected to spark changes in the airfreight market – the ...
PRESS RELEASE
Leading aircraft charter specialist, Air Charter Service, has continued its Australian expansion plans, having already increased its team size by 50% this year, the company’s Sydney office is preparing for further growth by moving into a much larger space.
Paul Crook, ACS’s Sydney office CEO, commented: “Last year was our best year in terms of charter numbers and our revenue was almost double that of the previous year. This year has proved just as strong, being on course for similar results to last. Off the back of 2022 we have hugely expanded the team this year, to keep up with the demand in the region. This has, however, meant that we outgrew our old office.
“This new office gives us the room to fulfil our growth plans for the foreseeable future and is ideally situated in King Street, in the central business district of Sydney. This is an exciting time for ACS Australia, as we look to further our success and grow our teams here in Sydney and in our other office in Brisbane.”
MSC and Maersk 'decouple' their fleets, ready to go their separate ways
Transatlantic westbound 'a total disaster', with 'unsustainable' rates
...that Danish takeover of DB Schenker – 'Nooooo Waaaay'
Liner hopes for spot rate hikes dampened by 'a sea of red ink'
Transpacific volumes bounce back as consumers carry on spending
More delays at Australian ports as more strikes are announced
Airbus opts for wind power as it replaces its transatlantic supply ships
DHL sets up air charter service to Tel Aviv as war disrupts supply chains
Discipline + NEOM: Kuehne comfortably wins over DSV
Market volatility sees forwarders shy away from long-term deals
Kuehne + Nagel profits halve in Q3 – but 'we gained market share'
Did hubris help kill the unicorn? Hide the bottom line, add hot air at the top
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article