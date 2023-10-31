Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Air Charter Service moves on up, Down Under

Sydney office team (Paul Crook, back left)
By

PRESS RELEASE

Leading aircraft charter specialist, Air Charter Service, has continued its Australian expansion plans, having already increased its team size by 50% this year, the company’s Sydney office is preparing for further growth by moving into a much larger space.

Paul Crook, ACS’s Sydney office CEO, commented: “Last year was our best year in terms of charter numbers and our revenue was almost double that of the previous year. This year has proved just as strong, being on course for similar results to last. Off the back of 2022 we have hugely expanded the team this year, to keep up with the demand in the region. This has, however, meant that we outgrew our old office.

“This new office gives us the room to fulfil our growth plans for the foreseeable future and is ideally situated in King Street, in the central business district of Sydney. This is an exciting time for ACS Australia, as we look to further our success and grow our teams here in Sydney and in our other office in Brisbane.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    ACS Air Charter Service Air Charter Service (ACS) On the merry-go-round

    Most Read

    MSC and Maersk 'decouple' their fleets, ready to go their separate ways

    Transatlantic westbound 'a total disaster', with 'unsustainable' rates

    ...that Danish takeover of DB Schenker – 'Nooooo Waaaay'

    Liner hopes for spot rate hikes dampened by 'a sea of red ink'

    Transpacific volumes bounce back as consumers carry on spending

    More delays at Australian ports as more strikes are announced

    Airbus opts for wind power as it replaces its transatlantic supply ships

    DHL sets up air charter service to Tel Aviv as war disrupts supply chains

    Discipline + NEOM: Kuehne comfortably wins over DSV

    Market volatility sees forwarders shy away from long-term deals

    Kuehne + Nagel profits halve in Q3 – but 'we gained market share'

    Did hubris help kill the unicorn? Hide the bottom line, add hot air at the top

    Carriers under fire as call comes for clearer rules on invoicing D&D charges

    Kuehne + Nagel CEO: Zero NEOM JV appeal – it's 'outside the 3PL asset-light model'

    'Overcapacity will persist, prompting more scrapping and slow-steaming'

    Forto lays off more staff as it closes offices in Bremen and Madrid