Far apart: Expeditors and CH Robinson
Only one winner
Despite the advent of a new boss* at CH Robinson (CHRW) effective today, the noise from Europe about the 3PL’s hiring plans hasn’t subsided in our circles.
(*Now read: ’CHRW CEO – Bozeman who’?)
So much so that, in our marketplace, the disappointment was felt by the purists in forwarding when the disclosure that Roel Steigerwald, a company veteran, had become VP Europe Global Forwarding (GF). The news did the rounds on Friday. However, a few bullish sources warned that financial discipline ...
Trading outlook for second half looking grim for container lines
DHL drops DP as Schenker preps to drop DB
Mærsk strategy: time to throw the dice again?
Container spot market: up or down ahead of late peak season?
Striking dock unions should pay $2 billion a day, say Republican senators
How unpicking the 2M Alliance will re-shape container trades
New bid to curb US e-commerce imports, especially from China
News podcast | June 2023 | USWC docker deal; the SAF challenge; CNS Partnership Conference
It's survival of the fittest as the shortsea market hits heavy weather
Automotive industry change will spark a whole new supply chain
Barge operators impose surcharges after rapid fall in Rhine water level
Comment on this article