2024: Röhlig Logistics bucks the trend

Röhlig Logistics – preliminary 2023 numbers
PRESS RELEASE Preliminary business figures – Röhlig Logistics achieves strong result Bremen, 27 February, 2024 – Thanks ...
PRESS RELEASE
Röhlig Logistics grows against the trend
Bremen, 11 February 2025 – The owner-managed logistics company Röhlig Logistics experienced growth in revenue, freight volume and gross profit in 2024. Despite a volatile market environment, the company achieved gains in sea freight, air freight and contract logistics. This development was the result of the consistent implementation of Röhlig’s growth strategy, leading to market share gains in all business areas.
Increased gross profit
In the 2024 financial year, gross profit rose against the market trend by 5 per cent, from €218 million to €229 million. In addition to the core markets of China and the USA, Australia and Mexico contributed significantly to this growth. Moreover, the logistics company increased its shipment volume by 13 per cent, following a 6 per cent increase in 2023, further strengthening its market position.
Strong performance despite high investments in sales and digitalisation
‘Despite a continued challenging market environment, we achieved another strong result in the 2024 financial year, with an EBIT of €17.5 million. This confirms that, as a globally oriented and service-driven company, we are becoming increasingly attractive to large customers,’ says Philip W. Herwig, Managing Partner at Röhlig Logistics. ‘Particularly in uncertain times, it is our partnership approach and our digital services that provide the necessary reliability and efficiency.’
The positive business figures confirm the success of the strategy programme “#Connected for Growth”, launched in 2024 to drive Röhlig’s growth strategy forward. The strategy is based on three key pillars: People, Network and Sales. This holistic approach ensures that Röhlig remains agile and, despite significant competition, remains ambitiously focused on sustainable growth.
Due to the continued demand for logistics services in Southeast Asia and Oceania, Röhlig has expanded its local capacities in Thailand by opening a logistics centre in the free trade zone in Rayong, near the port of Laem Chabang. Additionally, the company has doubled its warehouse space in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Furthermore, Röhlig will open a 19,000-square-metre logistics centre near Melbourne Airport, Australia, in spring 2025.
Hylton Gray, CEO Air Freight, Sea Freight, Contract Logistics & Sales at Röhlig Logistics, explains: ‘In times of increasing protectionism and geopolitical shifts, the strength of our broadly diversified business becomes evident. As a globally operating company, we benefit from a well-balanced regional distribution of our activities. This balance is reflected in our trade routes, our worldwide network spanning all continents, and the diversity of industries in which our customers operate.’
Following its market entry into Brazil and Japan in the previous year, Röhlig further expanded its network in 2024 by entering Canada and Ireland. After more than 20 years of successful collaboration, Röhlig acquired a majority stake in its long-standing partner AirOcean Ireland on 1 August 2024. Since January 2025, the company has been operating under the name Röhlig Ireland. Röhlig is now present in 34 countries and in nearly all of the world’s 20 largest economies.
Digital product portfolio expansion remains a priority
Röhlig is the first logistics provider to offer its customers real-time tracking of Hapag-Lloyd AG shipments with “Live Position.” This pioneering technology expands the company’s digital portfolio, providing customers with full transparency on the location of their container shipments. ‘Our aim is to be a reliable partner in digital logistics, drive innovation, and meet our customers’ evolving needs,’ emphasises Philip W. Herwig. Recent additions to Röhlig’s digital product portfolio include the all-in-one reporting platform “Röhlig Insights.” Additionally, the newly integrated customer platform “Röhlig Realtime” now serves as a one-stop hub for all essential logistics processes—from quoting and booking to shipment tracking and documentation.
Outlook
‘Our success – even in challenging times – confirms that we are on the right track. That is why we will continue to focus on growth in our core business, as well as expanding our sales and digital capabilities. Specifically, this means investments across all areas: in our employees, in the training and development of our workforce, in operational systems, and in expanding our global network,’ explains Philip W. Herwig. ‘In doing so, we strengthen our market position and create long-term value for our customers and stakeholders.
