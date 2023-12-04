Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Röhlig Logistics expands its global network in Malaysia

Röhlig Logistics expands its global network in Malaysia with the opening of a sales office in Penang

Bremen, 4 December 2023 – The owner-managed logistics company Röhlig Logistics has further expanded its global footprint with the opening of a new sales office in Penang, Malaysia, at the end of October.

Often referred to as the ’Silicone Valley of the East’, Penang is an economic powerhouse and a major player in the global electronics manufacturing sector. Dickson Ooi, General Manager at Röhlig Malaysia, explains: “The state of Penang has been a focal point of foreign direct investment, particularly from the high-tech manufacturing industry. In fact, it recorded the second highest share of manufacturing investments in Malaysia last year. Having already established a customer base in the area, we look forward to strengthening our services for the Rohlig network and our local clients. A busy international airport and a feeder seaport connecting Penang to the region’s main ports provide the necessary infrastructure to support growing supply chain demands.”

Röhlig has appointed Samantha Saw as Branch Manager for the new office. She has over 20 years of industry experience, mainly in commercial management and procurement roles.  Samantha Saw says: “I am very excited to take on this new challenge with my team of sales and business development experts. Our strengthened local presence will enable us to offer even more personal and efficient support to future and existing customers in the Penang region.”

About Röhlig Logistics

Röhlig is an owner-operated logistics company which offers its customers services in the areas of sea freight, air freight and contract logistics. The family-owned company was founded in 1852 in Bremen, Germany. Today, it employs over 2,500 staff members in more than 30 countries. More information on www.rohlig.com.

