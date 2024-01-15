Röhlig: Leadership appointments and changes to management structure in China & Hong Kong

By LoadstarEditorial 15/01/2024

PRESS RELEASE

Röhlig Logistics announces leadership appointments and changes to management structure in China and Hong Kong

Bremen, 15 January 2024 – The owner-managed logistics company Röhlig Logistics has appointed Christoph Passek as Managing Director for China & Hong Kong and assigned four Area General Managers to a new regional structure comprised of North China, East China, South China & Hong Kong and West China, effective 1 January 2024.

Christoph Passek first joined Röhlig China in 2020 as General Manager Commercial and has 20 years of industry experience. Albert Ho, Regional CEO – North Asia at Röhlig Logistics, says: “Christoph Passek has been instrumental to our commercial development and I am sure that he will take China and Hong Kong to new heights in his new role.” Passek commented: “I am very much looking forward to this new challenge. We have achieved significant growth over the past few years and are determined to continue on this path, strengthening our position as a partner of choice for our customers and an employer of choice for our employees.”

By dividing the organisation into the four regions of North China, East China, South China & Hong Kong and West China and appointing Area General Managers, Röhlig aims to strengthen its regional presence. “Our new set-up will enable us to be even more customer-centric and adaptable to China’s diverse industrial landscape. The Area General Managers will ensure that the individual circumstances of their branches are addressed while supporting our overall strategy”, Christoph Passek explains.

About Röhlig Logistics

Röhlig is an owner-operated logistics company which offers its customers services in the areas of sea freight, air freight and contract logistics. The family-owned company was founded in 1852 in Bremen, Germany. Today, it employs over 2,500 staff members in more than 30 countries. More information on www.rohlig.com.