Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Röhlig Logistics eyes M&A as it looks to grow after a strong 2022

dreamstime_xs_163467762
© Björn Wylezich |
By

Röhlig Logistics – which prides itself on its mix of analogue and digital solutions – could become an attractive merger partner as it looks to grow further after a strong year.

It said this morning last year was “the most successful” in its history, with ebit up from €61m ($65.5m) to €84m, and gross profit at €276m, up nearly 30%.

The company told DVZ it wanted more volumes and would now entertain the possibility of a takeover bid in an attempt to reach its growth ambitions.

Röhlig already has a close partner: last year it established a contract logistics joint-venture with Penske Logistics in Germany and the Netherlands. It saw its gross profit in the sector rise 11% as it tripled warehouse space in Europe and attracted blue-chip customers.

The company said it had “mitigated the impact of weakened volumes by being adaptable”, adding: “In sea freight, we were able to offer customers additional space and expand our business in the first half despite the freight space bottlenecks.

“When the situation changed drastically in the second half of the year, we adapted quickly and flexibly in order to continue offering our customers tailor-made solutions,” said Hylton Gray, CEO for sea, air, contract and sales.

“In air freight, despite the deterioration in the global market environment compared with the previous year, we actually grew disproportionately from our core markets.”

GP in sea freight rose 58%, while in air it was up 31%.

Röhlig’s strategy programme, Blue Star, will help it focus its growth, it says. Its aim is to “ensure the company’s independence and attractiveness to customers, employees and suppliers primarily through organic growth”. It added it was growing its digital expertise in cooperation with its two spin-off software companies, cargonerds and logineer.

Managing partner Philip Herwig said: “We view long-term partnerships with our customers and the continuous expansion of our global network to be the basis of our success. Even in a currently weakening market environment, we will continue to focus on growth in our core business, as well as the expansion of both our digital expertise and global network.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    financial results M&A Penske Rohlig Logistics Forward Air Keep on trucking LTL Rates: the eternal tango Roadrunner Uber Freight

    Most Read

    Bolloré Logistics or Geodis? Merger already a 'done deal' for Ceva?

    Maersk lays out integrator plan: no new alliance, post 2M

    India gives thumbs-up to a vital sea-air route for Bangladeshi exports

    Rumoured Ceva M&A – 'It could well be Geodis'

    Ocean carriers 'boxed in' by 5m teu surplus equipment mountain

    Earthquake death toll rises in Turkey and Syria, with supply line chaos

    Maersk sees 'best financial result in its history', but choppier waters are ahead

    US truckers celebrate court victory, after being 'held hostage' by carriers

    Amazon shows 'great caution', with a cull of its US freighter fleet

    Euro/US exporters back in favour as carriers seek backhaul cargo

    Mærsk's 27% yield – the race to a new bottom

    Further weakness drives service suspensions, as carriers report declines

    The worst January for US intermodal for ten years, and no sign of relief

    Logistics in 2023: sourcing shifts and higher prices on the cards

    Iskenderun port fire under control, but earthquake death toll rises

    First-hand: Mærsk’s integrated logistics strategy in motion