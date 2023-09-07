Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Jan Grünberg to take over as MD of cargonerds

cargonerds-Jan-Gruenberg
By

Hamburg-based SaaS start-up cargonerds has appointed Jan Grünberg (above) as its new managing director, taking over from Conrad Franchi.

The company said Mr Grünberg would “gradually assume the responsibilities” of Mr Franchi, “who will provide guidance”.

Mr Franchi is set to return to Röhlig Logistics, from which cargonerds originated in 2021, in a new role as chief digital officer.

“Jan’s impressive track record in organisational development and sales structures brings a wealth of experience and expertise to cargonerds,” Mr Franchi said. “This will undoubtedly fuel the company’s ongoing growth and success.”

Mr Grünberg boasts extensive experience in start-ups and sales development, and includes the B2B marketplace, cargo.one.

“cargonerds offers a simple and cost-effective digital solution that is desperately needed by medium-sized freight forwarders to maintain their competitiveness in a fiercely competitive market,” he explained.

    Topics

    cargonerds Digitisation On the merry-go-round Rohlig Logistics Atlas Air

