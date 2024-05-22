By Gavin van Marle 22/05/2024

Zim’s decision, in the midst of the pandemic, to upgrade its fleet capacity via the long-term (10 years-plus) charters of a series of newbuild vessels is beginning to look like a masterstroke.

Perhaps it was vision, perhaps it was merely good luck… whatever, the fortuitous/visionary strategy to reduce its exposure to the time-charter market through the one way that didn’t involve actual ownership of the ships will see its risk exposure to rising vessel costs substantially reduced.

[Premium did a full breakdown ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN