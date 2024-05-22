Surging North American imports boosts Zim's first quarter bottom line
Israeli container carrier Zim today bucked the recent trend of its peers in announcing first ...
Zim’s decision, in the midst of the pandemic, to upgrade its fleet capacity via the long-term (10 years-plus) charters of a series of newbuild vessels is beginning to look like a masterstroke.
Perhaps it was vision, perhaps it was merely good luck… whatever, the fortuitous/visionary strategy to reduce its exposure to the time-charter market through the one way that didn’t involve actual ownership of the ships will see its risk exposure to rising vessel costs substantially reduced.
[Premium did a full breakdown ...
Mounting container shortages creating 'total havoc'
Strike threat to Canada's rail network rises as negotiations stall
East-west freight rates continue rise; even transatlantic edges up
E-retailer demand surge to drive extended boom in trans-Pacific air freight market
US furniture distributor in $12m claim against CMA CGM over contract breaches
Futures market bets on Asia-Europe rates staying high till October
Cargolux on the hunt for another 747F as ecommerce eats up capacity
CMA CGM switches box ship call to Chennai as Ennore struggles
Panama Canal crossings resume, but some time before full normalisation
Baltimore refloats and moves MV Dali, with services set to resume
Red Sea crisis turns Lome into key transhipment hub on MSC's ex-Asia services
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article