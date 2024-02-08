By Alexander Whiteman 08/02/2024

UK parcel firm Yodel is said to be seeking buyer, with reports circulating that its owners may have administrators in waiting if they are unable to find one.

Owned by the Barclay family, the delivery firm has some 10,000 employees in the UK and ranks as one of the country’s largest courier companies, having delivered 191m parcels last year, leading to a 3.4% bounce in revenue.

A Yodel spokesperson said: “In the summer of 2023, following a number of unsolicited approaches, we hired advisers to carry out a full strategic review.

“The company has continued to engage with interested parties regarding strategic options for Yodel. We can confirm that these discussions are ongoing and constructive and are in the final stages.”

Among interested buyers are The Delivery Group; although Yodel has claimed that there are “a number of parties looking to acquire the business”.

Any buyer would likely gain access to Yodel’s clients, which include catalogue and online retailer Very – also owned by the Barclay family – as well as JD Sports, John Lewis and Zara.