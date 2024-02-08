Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / UK parcel specialist Yodel seeks buyer

yodel_-social-media_retouched_2-min
By

UK parcel firm Yodel is said to be seeking buyer, with reports circulating that its owners may have administrators in waiting if they are unable to find one.

Owned by the Barclay family, the delivery firm has some 10,000 employees in the UK and ranks as one of the country’s largest courier companies, having delivered 191m parcels last year, leading to a 3.4% bounce in revenue.

A Yodel spokesperson said: “In the summer of 2023, following a number of unsolicited approaches, we hired advisers to carry out a full strategic review.

“The company has continued to engage with interested parties regarding strategic options for Yodel. We can confirm that these discussions are ongoing and constructive and are in the final stages.”

Among interested buyers are The Delivery Group; although Yodel has claimed that there are “a number of parties looking to acquire the business”.

Any buyer would likely gain access to Yodel’s clients, which include catalogue and online retailer Very – also owned by the Barclay family – as well as JD Sports, John Lewis and Zara.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Barclay brothers JD Sports John Lewis The Delivery Group Yodel Zara On the merry-go-round

    Most Read

    DSV is a contender for DB Schenker, but carrying some baggage...

    Flexport, Tim Collins and a lost half-million-dollars

    'Significant redundancies' as another UK truck firm enters insolvency

    Dock workers down under end strike at DP World

    Spot rates ease as Red Sea diversions become routine

    Shippers adjust to Cape diversions, now they want freight rates to settle

    EXCLUSIVE: DSV reorganisation revealed – 'the future is M&A'

    Kuehne + Nagel cuts ties with Israeli military supplier

    China-Europe rail bookings surge for LTL service

    There's more to the future of airfreight rates than Red Sea disruption

    Revised carrier schedules bedding-in, say shippers, but they see trouble ahead

    HMM sale fails due to differences over management rights

    COSCO SHIPPING Lines opens in branch office in Casablanca

    Charter market gets a boost as carriers look to plug holes in networks

    Uproar as Bangladesh government cuts apparel subsidies

    Marc Meier becomes global head of ocean freight for Toll Global Forwarding