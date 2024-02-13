Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Yodel saved by rival to create 'super' logistics platform

yodel_-social-media_retouched_2-min
By

UK parcel carrier Yodel has been saved from collapse by a company backed by logistics firm Shift and an investment bank. The deal will safeguard “thousands of jobs”, according to the BBC, after 50 sites were acquired by the consortium for an undisclosed sum. Yodel said the deal would create a “super-scale” logistics platform.

