Yodel saved by rival to create 'super' logistics platform

Prospective buyers said to be circling UK parcel specialist Yodel
Yodel’s future has been thrust into uncertainty, with rumours circulating of its sale or administrators ...
UK parcel carrier Yodel has been saved from collapse by a company backed by logistics firm Shift and an investment bank. The deal will safeguard “thousands of jobs”, according to the BBC, after 50 sites were acquired by the consortium for an undisclosed sum. Yodel said the deal would create a “super-scale” logistics platform.
Flexport, Tim Collins and a lost half-million-dollars
End of Red Sea crisis will create choppy water for carriers, says Maersk
EXCLUSIVE: DSV reorganisation revealed – 'the future is M&A'
Maersk weathers stormy Q4 for box services, but fears looming overcapacity
Sustainability and sensibility: Schiphol needs the best of both worlds
HMM sale fails due to differences over management rights
Surge in air cargo volumes sees flow into Dubai suspended for 48 hours
Revised carrier schedules bedding-in, say shippers, but they see trouble ahead
Rates rollercoaster: transatlantic soars, while Asia-Europe loses more ground
