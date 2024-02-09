Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Prospective buyers said to be circling UK parcel specialist Yodel

yodel_-social-media_retouched_2-min
By

Yodel’s future has been thrust into uncertainty, with rumours circulating of its sale or administrators being lined up.

News broke yesterday that the UK parcel delivery firm, owned by the Barclay family and with 10,000 employees on its books, was entertaining prospective offers from, among others, The Delivery Group, and that if a buyer is not found, an insolvency expert was on hand.

While Yodel had yet to respond to questions from The Loadstar, the BBC reported that a spokesperson had said the firm had “a number of parties looking to acquire the business”.

The spokesperson told the BBC: “In the summer of 2023, following a number of unsolicited approaches, we hired advisers to carry out a full strategic review. The company has continued to engage with interested parties regarding strategic options for Yodel.

“We can confirm that these discussions are ongoing, constructive and are in the final stages,” and added that Yodel “operations continue without any disruption”.

But the news follows a turbulent six months for the Barclays, who lost control of the Daily and Sunday Telegraph newspapers when Lloyds sent in receivers to take control and put them up for sale.

After securing UAE funding to finance its £1.2bn debt, the family stopped the sale, but a restructuring specialist has suggested the episode could have left Yodel’s lenders with cold feet.

Partner at insolvency and business restructuring specialist DMH Stallard Michael Lynch said: “It may be that Yodel’s lenders are applying pressure for a refinance or exit.

“Though Yodel’s business may be ostensibly positive, if creditor pressure is mounting and a usual business sale not forthcoming, options will become more limited.

However, Mr Lynch added that “if the market senses an injured business, without options such as refinance or an outright offer to purchase (including debt repayment) coming to fruition, it may be that the only option is some form of insolvency process”.

He added that “this could include a restructuring plan or administration. Potential purchasers would always prefer to buy out of administration than not”.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Barclay Family The Deliver Group Yodel Amazon Shipping AN Post FedEx Hermes last mile Russian Post The Delivery Conference The Delivery Conference 2018 the ecommerce equation

    Most Read

    DSV is a contender for DB Schenker, but carrying some baggage...

    Flexport, Tim Collins and a lost half-million-dollars

    Shippers adjust to Cape diversions, now they want freight rates to settle

    EXCLUSIVE: DSV reorganisation revealed – 'the future is M&A'

    Kuehne + Nagel cuts ties with Israeli military supplier

    Maersk weathers stormy Q4 for box services, but fears looming overcapacity

    Revised carrier schedules bedding-in, say shippers, but they see trouble ahead

    HMM sale fails due to differences over management rights

    Charter market gets a boost as carriers look to plug holes in networks

    Mærsk for DB Schenker: of course... 'we are in'

    Polynesia puts first obstacle in CMA CGM's path to Bolloré Logistics

    Carriers soak up 300,000 teu of newbuilds – but there's more to come

    Strike by ground staff set to disrupt Lufthansa's cargo operations

    OceanX: Hapag loses, ONE wins; DSV headcount efficiency; Schenker deadline is here; CNY looms

    New laws on goods made using forced labour could split supply chains

    Terry Fouracre steps up as a Palletways UK regional general manager