Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Walmart ups guidance following solid Q1 update

Walmart Illustration 143168216 © Alexey Novikov Dreamstime.com
By

PRESS RELEASE

Walmart revenue growth of 7.6%; operating income growing faster at 17.3%; eCommerce up 26% globally; Q1 FY24 GAAP EPS of $0.62; Adjusted EPS of $1.47; Company guides Q2 and raises FY24 outlook

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Walmart Salesforce

    Most Read

    DHL Global Forwarding eyes DB Schenker

    2M 'go-slow' and massive capacity injection lights Asia-Europe touchpaper

    South Korea expands container shipping links to Russia

    Hapag-Lloyd's Q1 volumes hold up better than Maersk's

    EXCLUSIVE: Ceva names new ocean freight captain

    USPS leads the charge as rates for parcel deliveries start to fall

    More liner newcomers quit long-haul box lanes as rates tumble

    EXCLUSIVE: DB Schenker – 'This is what a sale is all about'

    LTL carriers step up cost saving as market stays stubbornly soft

    Air charter market 'screwed' after carriers 'splurged' on freighters

    Cyclone disrupts sea and airport operations in Bangladesh, Myanmar

    No signs of an uptick for a US trucking sector stuck in low gear

    Foxconn expands its footprint in India, as shippers are lured from China

    Signs of Chinese vertical M&A in logistics? Enter the Sinotrans rollercoaster

    Bullish Emirates bets on growth and the need for speed

    Containership charter market 'not playing ball', but NOOs are happy