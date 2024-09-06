Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Walmart in logistics – fulfilment strategy explained

Questions
ID 23082102 © Brad Calkins | Dreamstime.com
By

From “Walmart offloads JD.com stake for $3.6 billion” and what it led to in capital markets (and why there may be more to come in China) via the hottest items of all – “Walmart to offer logistics outside its own marketplace sales” – there’s been a LOT to mull over as far as the $618bn US-based retailer and its logistics strategy are concerned.

At a Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference held on Wednesday, 4 September, a brilliant Goldman MD Kate McShane ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Supply chain radar Walmart

    Most read news

    East coast port strike threat grows – and Canadian rail dispute still lingers

    DSV offering €1bn investment and jobs guarantee to land Schenker, claim

    Services set to shut down as 'super typhoon' heads for South China

    MSC subsidiary Medlog buys UK's biggest haulier, Maritime Transport

    Bad weather causes chaos at Indian ports, and cargo backlogs build

    Loadstar Podcast | September 2024 | EU incendiary threats, US security tightens, air cargo surge and DB Schenker bidding wars

    JAS Forwarding recovers from cyber-attack, but saw 'many stolen credentials'

    Wan Hai has been invited to join a shipping alliance, reveals GM

    CVC would 'safeguard DB Schenker jobs and its independence'

    ILA chief vows to form global 'mega-union' to fight port automation

    DSV rough patch continues, with questions asked over Russian trade

    Warning of peak season airfreight capacity challenges out of Asia

    DP World completes Cargo Services acquisition

    Russia said to be sending incendiary devices in European parcels

    Maersk and Hapag dip into charter market to boost Gemini fleet

    UK hauliers welcome MSC purchase of rival and eye new box line deals