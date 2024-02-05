Virgin Atlantic Cargo joins Freightos’ WebCargo

By LoadstarEditorial 05/02/2024

PRESS RELEASE

(Barcelona, February 5, 2024), Freightos Limited (NASDAQ: CRGO), a leading vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for the international freight industry, announced that WebCargo by Freightos has partnered with Virgin Atlantic Cargo, a global air cargo leader. This collaboration combines Virgin Atlantic Cargo’s extensive network with WebCargo’s digital reach, providing more options for forwarders globally.

With the largest off-site cargo handling operation at the UK’s largest commercial aviation hub in London, Virgin Atlantic Cargo flies to 30 destinations across four continents, including key locations across the United States, India, China, Nigeria, South Africa, and the Caribbean. Virgin Atlantic Cargo’s state-of-the-art cargo center “dnata City East” offers the latest technology and facilities available to handle cargo efficiently and enables smooth connections to its onward network. The airline’s facilities and the processes implemented worldwide are designed to keep all types of products from general cargo to perishables and pharma safe during their transportation.

“We are delighted to have partnered with WebCargo as we continue to provide intuitive experiences for our customers, so they can move cargo their way. As customer requirements and digital experiences evolve it’s important for us to work with a platform that has an optimized digital booking process and provides access to the largest number of forwarders with seamless access to our global network,” said Virgin Atlantic Cargo Managing Director Phil Wardlaw. “Customers are at the heart of everything we do and we strive to make air cargo easier for everyone, offering more ways to book and access our capacity,” Wardlaw added.

“The addition of Virgin Atlantic Cargo’s capacity to WebCargo means that freight forwarders in over 10,000 offices worldwide gain instant, digital access to Virgin’s vast network, including key destinations, such as New York, Los Angeles, and New Delhi,” said Manel Galindo, Chief Revenue Officer at Freightos. “Global reach is crucial in our current era of supply chain disruptions and Red Sea workarounds. We are proud to partner with Virgin Atlantic Cargo to expand trade between the people of the world.”