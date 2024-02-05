Virgin Atlantic Cargo joins Freightos’ WebCargo

Virgin Atlantic Cargo: we're more mature, tech-savvy and customer-focused
It’s a calmer, quieter, more mature Virgin Atlantic Cargo, these days. The noisy marketing has ...
PRESS RELEASE
(Barcelona, February 5, 2024), Freightos Limited (NASDAQ: CRGO), a leading vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for the international freight industry, announced that WebCargo by Freightos has partnered with Virgin Atlantic Cargo, a global air cargo leader. This collaboration combines Virgin Atlantic Cargo’s extensive network with WebCargo’s digital reach, providing more options for forwarders globally.
With the largest off-site cargo handling operation at the UK’s largest commercial aviation hub in London, Virgin Atlantic Cargo flies to 30 destinations across four continents, including key locations across the United States, India, China, Nigeria, South Africa, and the Caribbean. Virgin Atlantic Cargo’s state-of-the-art cargo center “dnata City East” offers the latest technology and facilities available to handle cargo efficiently and enables smooth connections to its onward network. The airline’s facilities and the processes implemented worldwide are designed to keep all types of products from general cargo to perishables and pharma safe during their transportation.
“We are delighted to have partnered with WebCargo as we continue to provide intuitive experiences for our customers, so they can move cargo their way. As customer requirements and digital experiences evolve it’s important for us to work with a platform that has an optimized digital booking process and provides access to the largest number of forwarders with seamless access to our global network,” said Virgin Atlantic Cargo Managing Director Phil Wardlaw. “Customers are at the heart of everything we do and we strive to make air cargo easier for everyone, offering more ways to book and access our capacity,” Wardlaw added.
“The addition of Virgin Atlantic Cargo’s capacity to WebCargo means that freight forwarders in over 10,000 offices worldwide gain instant, digital access to Virgin’s vast network, including key destinations, such as New York, Los Angeles, and New Delhi,” said Manel Galindo, Chief Revenue Officer at Freightos. “Global reach is crucial in our current era of supply chain disruptions and Red Sea workarounds. We are proud to partner with Virgin Atlantic Cargo to expand trade between the people of the world.”
Weak demand and overcapacity adding to carrier Red Sea stress
Freighters diverted as Anchorage Airport weathers huge snowfall
Red Sea crisis drove shipping rates up faster than Covid, but some are falling
'Significant redundancies' as another UK truck firm enters insolvency
DHL partners with Schneider Electric for greener transport
Strikes at DPW ports across Australia exacerbating empty box shortage
Spot rates ease as Red Sea diversions become routine
DSV is a contender for DB Schenker, but carrying some baggage...
Hapag-Lloyd unveils 'significant decrease in earnings' in 2023
'Outlook not very promising', says UPS CEO, eyeing more cutbacks
News Podcast | Feb 2024 | Shippers demand liner transparency, Maersk/Hapag Gemini ‘game-changer’, Red Sea crisis domino effects
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article