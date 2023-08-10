USPS reports fiscal Q3 23 results

By LoadstarEditorial 10/08/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Aug. 8, 2023

– Significant progress under Delivering for America plan producing improved service reliability

– USPS Ground Advantage advances Postal Service position in the package delivery business

– Some inflationary pressures ease but continue to negatively impact financial results

WASHINGTON ? The U.S. Postal Service today announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 (April 1, 2023 ? June 30, 2023). On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN