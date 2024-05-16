US levies new 25% tariff on all container cranes made in China

'Battery race' heats up as US quadruples tariffs on Chinese EV imports
The Biden administration is set to quadruple tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle (EV) imports into ...
Included in the latest raft of tariffs announced this week by the US is that container cranes made in China – by ZPMC as well as European firms such as Konecranes – are to be subject to a 25% levy, according to World Cargo News, which noted that the increase would make non-Chinese cranes more cost-competitive.
It is something of an irony that one of the key pieces of equipment that makes global trade possible is now set to be subject to same sort of restrictions that are being placed on the very goods they handle.
However, it is no laughing matter for US ports – Chinese-built container cranes dominate the global port market, with ZPMC controlling a market share of 80%-plus for the past 20 years, and terminal managers are said to be increasingly concerned about new equipment procurement, given the lack of manufacturing capacity elsewhere in the world.
Amid concerns among US security analysts that some China-manufactured cranes might be used for espionage, President Biden in February announced a $20bn package for port equipment manufacturer Paceco, a subsidiary of Japan’s Mitsui Group, to build a new factory in California.
Canadian government invokes 'red tape rule' to prevent rail strike
A 'carrier-controlled market' as spot rates rise and capacity tightens
Carriers juggling capacity and port congestion 'taking us back to the dark days'
'Liner panic' as new container production hits a post-Covid peak
Vessel juggling leaves ocean alliances short of Asia-Europe capacity
Surging ocean waves sending ripples into airfreight
California staff launch class action against Ceva over 'breaches of Labor Code'
More checks and delays at Nhava Sheva after latest seizure of goods from China
Carriers forced to seek alternatives as capacity crunch at Colombo Port tightens
Air cargo's summer: traditionally slack, or Red Sea-induced demand?
Last hurrah for de minimis imports to US consumers before a wave of legislation
At liquidation value: M&A mongrel Forward Air – how exciting!
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article