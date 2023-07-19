UK gave £690,000 subsidy to Volga-Dnepr after Russia's invasion

More UK Amazon fulfilment centre workers set to strike
More than 100 workers at Amazon’s Rugeley fulfilment centre in the West Midlands, UK, are ...
News that Volga-Dnepr Airlines received free credits under the UK’s emissions trading scheme a day after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine has bought the ETS under the spotlight.
Volga-Dnepr gained 8,700 free credits on 25 February 2022, thus avoiding a £690,000 bill, according to OpenDemocracy.
Under the ETS, companies must buy a permit, which can be traded in the open market, for each tonne of carbon they emit. But one UK MP asked: “Does the ability to trade these items aid reduction of CO2, or just help companies on the government handout list?”
Another said: “Not one penny of UK taxpayers’ money should be subsidising the fossil-fuelled interests of foreign dictators – the Emissions Trading Scheme’s free pollution permits need urgently investigating.”
