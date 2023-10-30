Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Ufku Akaltan new president of UK, Ireland, Nordics and India business for UPS

Ufku Akaltan
By

UPS has appointed Ufku Akaltan as the president of its business in the UK, Ireland, the Nordics and India. 

Mr Akaltan has been  at UPS for nearly 22 years, having joined in 2002 as an intern and worked his way up to hold multiple roles, including country manager for Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg, president of UPS East Europe and most, recently, president of growth and emerging markets, Indian Subcontinent, Middle East and Africa. 

 He said: “I am honoured to lead UPS in a crucial European market during such an important time for our business. We are strategically investing in our capabilities… from opening smart sortation facilities, to innovating in the last mile to foster growth and reduce our carbon output.” 

UPS has recently made several significant investments in the UK, Ireland, Nordics and India district.  In the UK, it has opened a new sorting and delivery centre in Telford this year, announced a multi-year global partnership with Liverpool FC, as well as a pilot initiative with Aurrigo, exploring the prospect of deploying autonomous electric cargo vehicles at its air hub at East Midlands Airport. 

In India,  its capacity doubled with the opening of a second airport gateway in Bengaluru, and a $20m investment in a smart technology centre in Chennai. Movin Express, addressing India’s domestic logistics, expanded to 49 cities within its first year, and the recent launch of UPS Premier provides advanced healthcare technology services, allowing greater control and visibility in customer supply chains. 

