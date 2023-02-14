Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Two more trains derail, just two weeks after Ohio chemical spill

A drone footage shows the freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio
Drone footage shows the freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. NTSBGov/Handout
By

US rail seems to be in an extremely bad place. A colleague this morning sent a message: “There’s been a CSX derailment”. A quick look on the internet, however, and there have been an awful lot recently. CSX’s accident in South Carolina yesterday afternoon? Or perhaps the crash between an 18-wheel truck and a Union Pacific train, also yesterday near Houston, which saw the truck driver die and 21 rail cars, some of which were carrying hazardous material, leave the tracks. Or perhaps we should note the incident two weeks ago, when a 150-car Norfolk Southern train derailed and caught fire, leading to an evacuation of the area as 20 railcars were carrying the chemical vinyl chloride. Some 3,500 small fish, across 7½ miles of streams, are estimated to have died, as well as chickens. This litany of accidents must lead to some changes… surely.

Read more...

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CSX Norfolk Southern Union Pacific US railroads Surface Transportation Board (STB)

    Most Read

    Maersk lays out integrator plan: no new alliance, post 2M

    India gives thumbs-up to a vital sea-air route for Bangladeshi exports

    Maersk sees 'best financial result in its history', but choppier waters are ahead

    Further weakness drives service suspensions, as carriers report declines

    Amazon shows 'great caution', with a cull of its US freighter fleet

    Euro/US exporters back in favour as carriers seek backhaul cargo

    Mærsk's 27% yield – the race to a new bottom

    The worst January for US intermodal for ten years, and no sign of relief

    Logistics in 2023: sourcing shifts and higher prices on the cards

    Iskenderun port fire under control, but earthquake death toll rises

    First-hand: Mærsk’s integrated logistics strategy in motion

    HMM creates digital system to track and move empty containers

    Shifts in procurement a threat and opportunity for forwarders

    DSV 'slices the baloney pretty thin' in Cuba case – but wins first round

    Ceva reorg & deal talk galore – 'we are hung out to dry'

    Supply chain diversification a boost for ASEAN economies