Trump asks Supreme Court to expedite tariff hearing

The White House has asked the Supreme Court to expedite President Trump’s appeal over the ruling that his tariffs are illegal.

According to Reuters, the court has been asked to decide whether to take up the case before 10 September, next Wednesday, and hold arguments in November.

If the Supreme Court agrees with the Court of Appeal that IEEPA tariffs breach the president’s authority, then the tariffs already published will have to be removed – and there could be refunds.

    courting judgment Trade tariffs