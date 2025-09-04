Trump asks Supreme Court to expedite tariff hearing

Six weeks of global trade unease amid legal battle over Trump's tariffs
The stakes for the Trump administration and shippers around the world have ballooned, following the ...
The White House has asked the Supreme Court to expedite President Trump’s appeal over the ruling that his tariffs are illegal.
According to Reuters, the court has been asked to decide whether to take up the case before 10 September, next Wednesday, and hold arguments in November.
If the Supreme Court agrees with the Court of Appeal that IEEPA tariffs breach the president’s authority, then the tariffs already published will have to be removed – and there could be refunds.
