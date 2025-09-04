Trump asks Supreme Court to expedite tariff hearing

By Alex Lennane 04/09/2025

The White House has asked the Supreme Court to expedite President Trump’s appeal over the ruling that his tariffs are illegal.

According to Reuters, the court has been asked to decide whether to take up the case before 10 September, next Wednesday, and hold arguments in November.

If the Supreme Court agrees with the Court of Appeal that IEEPA tariffs breach the president’s authority, then the tariffs already published will have to be removed – and there could be refunds.