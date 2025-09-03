Shippers urged to 'get creative' amid restrictions on postal services to the US
Shippers are being advised to hold certain shipments, or to “get creative”, now postal services ...
Importers are being urged to act quickly to protect their access to possible refunds, should the US Supreme Court rule that President Trump’s tariff regime is illegal.
Following last week’s news that a lower court had adjudged the tariff system illegal, there ...
