Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Importers need to act to be ready for refunds if tariffs are confirmed illegal

© Danielfela CBP_57196187
© Danielfela
By

Importers are being urged to act quickly to protect their access to possible refunds, should the US Supreme Court rule that President Trump’s tariff regime is illegal.

Following last week’s news that a lower court had adjudged the tariff system illegal, there ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Sandler Travis & Rosenberg US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Vinson & Elkin