TRS and BIFA launch freight forwarding bootcamp

By LoadstarEditorial 03/04/2024

PRESS RELEASE

TRS has launched a brand new Skills Bootcamp in collaboration with the British International Freight Association (BIFA) to support employers in the sector.

This bootcamp provides an introduction to the importing and exporting of products, suited to those already involved in freight forwarding or those wishing to step into the sector. Subsidised by the West Midlands Combined Authority, the discounted training course is for individuals living or working within the combined authority’s catchment area.

Kevin Birch, Managing Director at TRS, enthuses, “We are very excited about the launch of our International Freight Forwarding Skills Bootcamp. Thanks to funding from the West Midlands Combined Authority, we can offer an essential industry skills course at a greatly reduced rate. We are very proud to be running this programme in conjunction with BIFA, which will be delivering some of the essential modules.”

BIFA, central to this collaboration, is the leading trade association for UK companies engaged in international freight transport. Its deep-seated expertise in the sector makes it the ideal organisation for partnering with to address employers’ skills needs.

Flexible online course

Spread over five weeks, the 60-hour online course is delivered with the flexibility to ensure minimal impact on work commitments. The curriculum comprises technical workshops and employment skills, including Freight Forwarding Essentials, Customs Essentials, and Dangerous & Hazardous Goods, along with Customer Service Standards, Complaint Handling Processes, and Business Relationship Techniques.

Affordable

With the first course scheduled to commence in April, TRS is now actively recruiting for this programme, highlighting a significant moment for businesses to upskill the capabilities of their teams affordably. SMEs can access this training for just £200 plus VAT, while larger employers with over 250 employees can enrol their staff for £600 plus VAT.

In an era where industry demands are rigorous and evolving, the introduction of the Skills Bootcamp in international freight forwarding is a timely solution. It offers businesses an avenue for workforce development, equipping employees with industry knowledge and skills at a fraction of the usual cost.

Carl Hobbis, BIFA member services director, adds, “BIFA has numerous initiatives aimed at encouraging staff training and recruitment among its members. This Skills Bootcamp is a useful addition to those initiatives.”

Businesses interested in boosting their workforce capacity through this Skills Bootcamp can contact TRS for further details by emailing [email protected] or calling 01744 809 010.