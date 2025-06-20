Asia-Europe container volumes up 17% in two years
Despite the continuing sluggishness of most major European economies, the container trade between Asia and ...
Container spot freight rates on the transpacific eastbound routes from Asia to the US west and east coasts crashed this week, as demand appeared to fall off a cliff catching out carriers that had reintroduced capacity in the wake of the tariff pause.
“For the first ...
DHL Express facilities in Canada forced to shut down by strike
New Middle East conflict brings airspace closures, flight chaos and oil price worry
Latest Israeli attack on Iran a threat to box ships in Straits of Hormuz
Industry concerns rise after yet another box ship on fire off Indian coast
BYD launches logistics subsidiary – and eyes ports and shipping sectors
Return of downward pressure on container spot freight rates
New ocean capacity dump wipes out transpac gains
Shippers wanting a return to Suez should be careful what they wish for
China pushes Cosco participation in consortium eyeing Hutchison buy
A dull airfreight market after front-loading push – carriers desperate for volumes
Congestion at Chittagong as boxes pile up on docks and ships wait at anchor
News in Brief Podcast | Week 24 | Ship fires, geopolitics and DSV drama
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article