Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Three merchant ship crew killed in latest Houthi missile attacks

GIAjpjIWUAEZhrm
By

Three seafarers have been killed in the latest attack by Iranian-backed Houthi militia against cargo vessels transiting the Red Sea.

US Central Command (Centcom) confirmed a Barbados-flagged bulk carrier, True Confidence, was hit by a ballistic missile (ASBM) at around 11am yesterday, killing three crew members and injuring at least four – three critically.

Centcom noted: “The crew abandoned ship and coalition warships responded and are assessing the situation. [There is] significant damage to the ship.

“This is the fifth ASBM fired by Houthis in the past two days. Two impacted shipping vessels – the MSC Sky II and True Confidence. One was shot down by USS Carney.

“These reckless attacks have disrupted global trade and taken the lives of international seafarers.”

Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree said the attacks against commercial shipping would only cease when the “siege on the Palestinian people in Gaza is lifted”.

However, question marks have dogged Houthi claims that the attacks are spurred only by Israel’s assault on the Palestinian enclave.

According to reports, True Confidence’s owner, Liberia-registered True Confidence Shipping, and operator Greek shipping line Third January Maritime said the vessel had no ties to Israel, the US or any of the nations singled out by Houthi attacks.

Nor is this the first time the Houthi group has seemingly failed to properly identify a vessel as having ties to those it is targeting.

But, with yesterday’s incident being the first to claim the lives of commercial sailors, there are expectations of a pronounced response from western governments through retaliatory strikes against Houthi-controlled Yemeni territory.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    BIMCO Houthis Red Sea Crisis Panama Canal Route canal work Suez Canal UNCTAD War risk

    Most Read

    DHL pulls out of race for DB Schenker as it reports full-year 2023 numbers

    CMA CGM containership cargo 'for Pakistan military' seized in India

    TPM24: Otto Schacht on the future for independent freight forwarders

    Rubymar sinks, with cargo of fertiliser a threat to Red Sea ecosystem

    Cost of 'land bridge' alternative to Panama Canal too high for carriers

    Ceva beaten to the punch as Wincanton accepts GXO takeover bid

    Kuehne pounded, out of Schenker auction – but jumbo 'sale will help us'

    K+N profits tumble as market 'normalises', but eyes expansion in Asia

    THE Alliance should seek cooperation with MSC, post-Hapag

    TPM24: ONE CEO Nixon bullish on 'life after Hapag' – with new solo services

    High transpac rates good news for carriers as new contract talks loom

    TPM24: Shippers hope liner overcapacity will drive rates down – but...

    TPM24: Contracts: shippers and forwarders wary of usual 12-month deals

    DSV's Neom JV in Saudi Arabia comes under 'human rights' scrutiny

    Bangkok, Colombo and Dubai see major shift in cargo from sea to air

    Stuart Hill new CEO of DHL eCommerce UK as Peter Fuller retires 