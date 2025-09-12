Third time lucky as Dubai grants Wan Hai 503 berth

Busy week for logistics M&A activity, but overall a 'muted' year for deals
Nigh on 14 weeks after exploding into flames off the Keralan coast, and the stricken Wan Hai 503 has finally found itself a port of refuge.
Per Splash, the 20-year-old 4,333 teu vessel has been given anchorage at one of DP World’s Dubai facilities. This somewhat epic odyssey of constant rejection led to mounting expressions of concern from crewing agencies over the welfare of seafarers aboard the ship. Having been ordered out of India’s economic zone, even after salvage teams stabilised the vessel, and turned away from Sri Lanka, cargo discharge is now expected next month. An update from Wan Hai stated: “Preliminary assessments indicate that the vessel’s stability and structural integrity are secure, with no immediate risks identified.”
