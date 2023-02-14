Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / The Toll Group muddle – chasing basis points

AR
By

Japan Post today released its fiscal Q3 23 numbers, as usual disclosing a little bit about the combined performance of Australia’s Toll Group and its two pillars, Forwarding and Logistics.

Recent trends, based on which a razor-thin operating margin for its debt-laden logistics subsidiary got ever worse as 2022 closed, are only partly offset by side news elsewhere – such as its “official opening of an office in Belgium“, that is encouraging. But hardly enough to move the (growth) needle.

Chasing basis ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Japan Post M&A radar The Toll story Toll Holdings AP Moller - Maersk Damco in the doldrums DB Schenker Takeover Talk Vertical consolidation

    Most Read

    Bolloré Logistics or Geodis? Merger already a 'done deal' for Ceva?

    Maersk lays out integrator plan: no new alliance, post 2M

    India gives thumbs-up to a vital sea-air route for Bangladeshi exports

    Rumoured Ceva M&A – 'It could well be Geodis'

    Ocean carriers 'boxed in' by 5m teu surplus equipment mountain

    Earthquake death toll rises in Turkey and Syria, with supply line chaos

    Maersk sees 'best financial result in its history', but choppier waters are ahead

    US truckers celebrate court victory, after being 'held hostage' by carriers

    Amazon shows 'great caution', with a cull of its US freighter fleet

    Euro/US exporters back in favour as carriers seek backhaul cargo

    Mærsk's 27% yield – the race to a new bottom

    Further weakness drives service suspensions, as carriers report declines

    The worst January for US intermodal for ten years, and no sign of relief

    Logistics in 2023: sourcing shifts and higher prices on the cards

    Iskenderun port fire under control, but earthquake death toll rises

    First-hand: Mærsk’s integrated logistics strategy in motion