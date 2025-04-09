TG: 'They are kissing my ass’: Trump says countries are pleading to negotiate tariffs – video

Global container demand declines spurred by backhaul blues
All eyes on the tariff fallout
… well, today it was rather eventful if you have followed the latest on Trump Tariffs.
Courtesy of The Guardian, please click here to watch the video of the President insisting… countries are pleading to negotiate tariffs…
�
Trump tariffs see hundreds of cancelled container bookings a day from Asia
Macron calls for ‘suspension’ – CMA CGM's $20bn US investment in doubt
De minimis exemption on shipments from China to the US will end in May
Forwarders stay cool as US 'liberation day' tariffs threaten 'global trade war'
Mixed response in US to 'Liberation Day', while China leads wave of retaliation
Tariffs and de minimis set air freight rates on a volatile course
Overcapacity looms for ocean trades – with more blanked sailings inevitable
'To ship or not to ship', the question for US importers amid tariff uncertainty
EC approves DSV takeover of DB Schenker
East-west rates diverge as transpac spots hold while Asia-Europe keeps falling
List of blanked transpac sailings grows as trade war heats up and demand cools
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article