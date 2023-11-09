Swissport invests in new cargo terminal at Zaragoza Airport in Spain

Swissport International, the world’s leading provider of airport ground services and air cargo handling, is growing its cargo business in Spain, adding a new warehouse at Zaragoza Airport (ZAZ). Swissport’s cargo network now covers five Spanish airports (including Barcelona, Madrid, Malaga, Valencia and Zaragoza). The new cargo terminal, which opened its doors in October 2023, offers Swissport an attractive growth platform at one of Spain’s most vital cargo airports. On more than 4,000 square meters, Swissport provides cargo handling services for general cargo as well as express cargo. The facility has 14 truck docks for a fast pick-up or delivery of air freight. “The expansion of our Spanish cargo network is a direct response to the growing demand for air cargo handling capacity”, says Franck Serano, Cargo Director of Swissport Spain. “We are proud to support the success of the airport and to contribute to its future growth and that of the airlines operating at this important cargo hub.” Swissport has been a prominent player in Zaragoza since 2015, providing passenger services and ramp handling to global airlines flying to the region. With its latest investment, Swissport not only adds air cargo handling to its service portfolio at the airport, but also solidifies its leading market position in the air cargo handling sector in Spain: Following Madrid and Barcelona, Swissport is now also the leading provider of air cargo handling services in Zaragoza, a city located in the north-east of the country between Madrid and Barcelona. “The opening of our new cargo terminal at Zaragoza Airport underlines Swissport’s strategic commitment to further grow our air cargo services globally,” says Dirk Goovaerts, CEO Continental Europe, Middle East, and Africa & Global Cargo Chair of Swissport. “By implementing innovative technologies such as self-service cargo kiosks, door management systems, slot booking and Bluetooth ULD tracking at more and more locations, Swissport is adding customer value and continuously enhancing operational efficiency in air cargo handling.