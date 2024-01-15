Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Svend Stenberg Mølholt appointed CCO at Inchcape Shipping Services

1705309365857
By

Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS) has appointed Svend Stenberg Mølholt as its chief commercial officer.  

Mr Stenberg has 20 years’ experience in the maritime and IT industry, specialising in driving sustainable business transformation, and joins Inchcape from Monjasa Holding.  

While serving as Monjasa’s group COO, Mr Stenberg was also  chairman of RelateIT. He spent most of his career at Maersk Logistics in China and Denmark.  

ISS CEO Philippe Maezelle said: “Svend will bring a wealth of both commercial and transformation knowledge to ISS, navigating the organisation to ensure a relentless focus on customers, building on the relations and changing requirements of the industry and customers, to ensure we continue earning our right to qualify as a global leader in port agency and marine services. 

 

 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Inchcape Shipping Services On the merry-go-round Allcargo Group GATI India

    Most Read

    Shippers spooked by fear of box shortages amid carrier 'opportunism'

    'Damaging' port strikes at DP World Australia terminals extended

    Carriers accused of using 'sledgehammer tactics' to hike backhaul rates

    Shippers must pay a heavy price for capacity, as 'ships are filling up'

    Shipper switch to air freight will see rates take off next week

    Shippers face 'eye-watering' rates and rollovers as carriers 'cherry-pick' cargo

    Red Sea premiums tempt opportunistic operators, despite major Houthi attack

    Rocketing ocean rates predicted to decline post-Chinese New Year

    Maersk opts for rail freight to avoid Panama Canal delays

    Ocean premiums rocket as insurers back away from Red Sea risk

    Q4 23 financial horror for liners spotlit by OOCL operational update

    Liner oversupply problem being masked by Suez Canal diversions

    Tough times for logistics tech players forced to cut staff numbers

    Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk deny reports of negotiations with Houthis

    North Europe ports face capacity crunch as carriers race for berths

    West coast ports brace for new import surge – 'but they can cope this time'