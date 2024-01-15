Svend Stenberg Mølholt appointed CCO at Inchcape Shipping Services

Xeneta names Tonia Luykx as new chief revenue officer
Analytics platform Xeneta has appointed Tonia Luykx as its new chief revenue officer. Ms Luykx has ...
Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS) has appointed Svend Stenberg Mølholt as its chief commercial officer.
Mr Stenberg has 20 years’ experience in the maritime and IT industry, specialising in driving sustainable business transformation, and joins Inchcape from Monjasa Holding.
While serving as Monjasa’s group COO, Mr Stenberg was also chairman of RelateIT. He spent most of his career at Maersk Logistics in China and Denmark.
ISS CEO Philippe Maezelle said: “Svend will bring a wealth of both commercial and transformation knowledge to ISS, navigating the organisation to ensure a relentless focus on customers, building on the relations and changing requirements of the industry and customers, to ensure we continue earning our right to qualify as a global leader in port agency and marine services.”
Shippers spooked by fear of box shortages amid carrier 'opportunism'
'Damaging' port strikes at DP World Australia terminals extended
Carriers accused of using 'sledgehammer tactics' to hike backhaul rates
Shippers must pay a heavy price for capacity, as 'ships are filling up'
Shipper switch to air freight will see rates take off next week
Shippers face 'eye-watering' rates and rollovers as carriers 'cherry-pick' cargo
Red Sea premiums tempt opportunistic operators, despite major Houthi attack
Rocketing ocean rates predicted to decline post-Chinese New Year
Maersk opts for rail freight to avoid Panama Canal delays
Ocean premiums rocket as insurers back away from Red Sea risk
Q4 23 financial horror for liners spotlit by OOCL operational update
Liner oversupply problem being masked by Suez Canal diversions
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article