Svend Stenberg Mølholt appointed CCO at Inchcape Shipping Services

By Charlotte Goldstone 15/01/2024

Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS) has appointed Svend Stenberg Mølholt as its chief commercial officer.

Mr Stenberg has 20 years’ experience in the maritime and IT industry, specialising in driving sustainable business transformation, and joins Inchcape from Monjasa Holding.

While serving as Monjasa’s group COO, Mr Stenberg was also chairman of RelateIT. He spent most of his career at Maersk Logistics in China and Denmark.

ISS CEO Philippe Maezelle said: “Svend will bring a wealth of both commercial and transformation knowledge to ISS, navigating the organisation to ensure a relentless focus on customers, building on the relations and changing requirements of the industry and customers, to ensure we continue earning our right to qualify as a global leader in port agency and marine services.”