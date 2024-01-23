Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Strike Aviation expands global reach through partnership with Hongyuan Group

© Ryan Stevenson planes_9082421
© Ryan Stevenson
By

PRESS RELEASE

Strike Aviation, the international air cargo company, has achieved a significant milestone in its global business expansion through a formalized cooperation agreement with the Hongyuan Group. This development marks substantial progress for Strike Aviation, not only in terms of diversifying the company’s portfolio of affiliated airlines, but also in unlocking the considerable potential for increased air cargo capacity between Europe and China.

According to the contract with the Hongyuan Group, Strike Aviation will handle cargo from three crucial product groups, including Fresh and Chilled cargo (PES/PER) , Pharmaceuticals (PIL), and Livestock (AVI).

Established in 2001, Hongyuan Group is a global enterprise covering air logistics services, international trade, supply chain finance and airport real estate, with nearly 50 subsidiaries. Over the past three years, the company has operated more than 3200 flights, transporting 250,000 tons of cargo. In 2024, the Hongyuan Group’s fleet has expanded to include 10 wide-body freighters, such as the B747-8F and A330-200F.

“We take pride in finalizing this agreement, as it undeniably enhances Strike’s standing in the Far East. While we have previously entered into interline agreements within the region, this marks our first direct and dedicated contract with a carrier in the Far East. We view this contract as a gateway to extensive new business opportunities for Strike worldwide,” remarked Gerard ter Bruggen, Director of Business Development at Strike.

Strike Aviation plans to commence its operations with the Hongyuan Group starting from January 22, 2024.

“This partnership aligns seamlessly with our global development strategy. With a robust presence in Europe, North and South America, and collaborations with airlines in various regions, our agreement with the Hongyuan Group consolidates our footprint in the Far East. Through strategic diversification, both regionally and in terms of partnerships, we persistently reinforce our market position, ensuring resilience even amidst market disturbances,” added Andrius Antanaitis, Director of Business Development for Europe at Strike Aviation.

Currently , Hungyuan operates under KF flight numbers from BRU (Brussels Airport) direct into CTU (Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport) with maindeck and lowerdeck connections into major domestic destination like PVG/PEK/CAN/SZX.

“Through Strike Aviation’s partnership with the Hongyuan Group, European customers gain access to the rapidly developing Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in China. It’s noteworthy that from Chengdu, freight forwarders can secure capacity to key destinations in China, such as Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen,” added Gerard ter Bruggen.

With over two decades of expertise in cargo logistics services, the Hongyuan Group has gained global recognition among freight forwarders for its frequent air cargo operations connecting China, Europe, and the United States.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    China China-Europe Europe Livestock perishables pharma Strike Aviation DB Deutsche Bahn Port of Antwerp rail freight

    Most Read

    With US freight market still in the doldrums, brokers continue to cut staff

    Maersk/Hapag Gemini Cooperation takes liner industry by surprise

    Spot rates from Asia 'out of control': pre-CNY quotes of $10,000+ reported

    Ceva to expand in UK as Wincanton accepts $719m takeover bid

    Australian port strike peace talks fail, and government won't intervene

    Gemini partners Maersk and Hapag opt for 'hub & spoke' operation

    'Nervousness' as container shortage starts to impact Indian exporters

    Apparel brands still using forced or slave labour in their supply chains

    No relief for carriers in Red Sea as attacks continue and tension rises

    Gemini will bring 'murder on the (liner shipping) dancefloor'

    Ceva + Wincanton – let the M&A party begin?

    AP Moller-Maersk changes leadership team

    Kuehne + Nagel targeted for 'facilitating genocide'

    Speed up or add ships? Carriers mull Asia-N Europe makeover options

    Kuehne, CHR, FedEx & UPS – a dummy's guide to dividends

    Car-carriers succumb to Red Sea crisis, but must now risk Cape headwinds