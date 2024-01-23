Strike Aviation expands global reach through partnership with Hongyuan Group

By LoadstarEditorial 23/01/2024

PRESS RELEASE

Strike Aviation, the international air cargo company, has achieved a significant milestone in its global business expansion through a formalized cooperation agreement with the Hongyuan Group. This development marks substantial progress for Strike Aviation, not only in terms of diversifying the company’s portfolio of affiliated airlines, but also in unlocking the considerable potential for increased air cargo capacity between Europe and China.

According to the contract with the Hongyuan Group, Strike Aviation will handle cargo from three crucial product groups, including Fresh and Chilled cargo (PES/PER) , Pharmaceuticals (PIL), and Livestock (AVI).

Established in 2001, Hongyuan Group is a global enterprise covering air logistics services, international trade, supply chain finance and airport real estate, with nearly 50 subsidiaries. Over the past three years, the company has operated more than 3200 flights, transporting 250,000 tons of cargo. In 2024, the Hongyuan Group’s fleet has expanded to include 10 wide-body freighters, such as the B747-8F and A330-200F.

“We take pride in finalizing this agreement, as it undeniably enhances Strike’s standing in the Far East. While we have previously entered into interline agreements within the region, this marks our first direct and dedicated contract with a carrier in the Far East. We view this contract as a gateway to extensive new business opportunities for Strike worldwide,” remarked Gerard ter Bruggen, Director of Business Development at Strike.

Strike Aviation plans to commence its operations with the Hongyuan Group starting from January 22, 2024.

“This partnership aligns seamlessly with our global development strategy. With a robust presence in Europe, North and South America, and collaborations with airlines in various regions, our agreement with the Hongyuan Group consolidates our footprint in the Far East. Through strategic diversification, both regionally and in terms of partnerships, we persistently reinforce our market position, ensuring resilience even amidst market disturbances,” added Andrius Antanaitis, Director of Business Development for Europe at Strike Aviation.

Currently , Hungyuan operates under KF flight numbers from BRU (Brussels Airport) direct into CTU (Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport) with maindeck and lowerdeck connections into major domestic destination like PVG/PEK/CAN/SZX.

“Through Strike Aviation’s partnership with the Hongyuan Group, European customers gain access to the rapidly developing Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in China. It’s noteworthy that from Chengdu, freight forwarders can secure capacity to key destinations in China, such as Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen,” added Gerard ter Bruggen.

With over two decades of expertise in cargo logistics services, the Hongyuan Group has gained global recognition among freight forwarders for its frequent air cargo operations connecting China, Europe, and the United States.