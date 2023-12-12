Start of regular operations: first full electric long-distance swap body truck

By LoadstarEditorial 12/12/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Kempten, December 12, 2023 – The all-electric Volvo runs a regular nighttime service between Kladno, near Prague, and Hradec Králové, east of the capital and travels the roughly 180 -kilometer route out and back. This zero-emission vehicle is also in use during the day. It makes a round trip of a good 180 kilometers twice a day.

Designed for swap bodies

The Volvo FH Electric in question is equipped with three electric motors and six traction batteries with a total capacity of 540 kWh (BOL). These can be fully charged in just 2.5 hours (DC, 250 kW).

The vehicle is designed for transporting goods in swap bodies. These bring specific challenges due to their low profile. The chassis of the e-truck for swap bodies must be correspondingly low so as not to exceed the maximum overall height of four meters and while allowing a suitable parking height for loading. At the same time, the batteries take up a lot of space under the vehicle, especially in view of the high total weight of the combination and the longer transport distances.

The Volvo FH Electric used meets these requirements. The vehicle has a low profile, making it suitable for use with swap bodies, while at the same time providing sufficient range even for longer distances. Its chassis also offers excellent maneuverability and flexibility as well as quiet operation. “We are very pleased that, as part of our climate protection activities, we have now also succeeded in giving the go-ahead for the electrification of our very important swap body system transports,” explains Stefan Hohm, Chief Development Officer at Dachser.

Jan Pihar, Managing Director European Logistics, Dachser Czech Republic, says: “Dachser is also focusing on sustainable technologies in the Czech Republic. The use of an all-electric Volvo truck on a regular long-distance route is an important step for us on the way to introducing zero-emission trucks in long-distance transport.”

John Muldoon, CEO of Volvo Group Czech Republic, adds: “This state-of-the-art electric truck represents an important milestone in the development of environmentally friendly transport and offers a zero-emission solution for the logistics industry. The collaboration between Volvo Group Czech Republic and Dachser demonstrates a shared commitment to reducing CO 2 emissions and promoting sustainable logistics practices, and it is a prime example of a sustainable future in the transport sector.”

Investing in e-mobility

To promote e-mobility, last year Dachser Czech Republic invested in the installation of charging stations suitable for both trucks and cars. On the premises of the largest Czech branch in Kladno, there is a 180 kW DC fast-charging station for trucksand six 22 kW AC charging stations for passenger cars. At the Hradec Králové branch, there are a total of six AC charging stations with an output of 22 kW. In addition, the installation of a DC fast-charging station was recently completed.

Dachser was also the first company in the Czech Republic to implement the delivery of palletized shipments by e-cargo bike. In 2020, the DACHSER Emission-Free Delivery service came to the Czech capital. Since then, deliveries to a defined area in the center of Prague have been exclusively zero-emission. In the city of Hradec Králové, too, a cargo bike ensures emission-free last-mile delivery.