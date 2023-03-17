Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Snapshot: Keep counting with FedEx... I don't

AWESOME
By

Oh, dear.

How wrong was I when I wrote ’$188 FedEx’ (FDX) two months ago?

Very wrong.

Its five stages of grief on my personal agenda turned out instead to be endless steps up to glory, boosted by a very ambitious cost-cutting exercise that is paying off quickly for shareholders.

Some you win, some you lose. I’ll move on from that state of mind but clearly, I underestimated the effectiveness of its restructuring. And the speed it gathered in just half a (calendar) year.

Luckily, ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    FedEx Snapshot CH Robinson Expeditors

    Most Read

    Expeditors sues long-term client for unpaid $20m in row over invoices

    More bad news for carriers hoping rates decline has bottomed-out

    Carriers should revamp networks rather than blank services as demand drains

    Rivals set out to woo UPS customers as fears of a strike grow

    2M axes Asia-North Europe loop, as carriers shop for more tonnage 

    Drop 'DB' and 'DP'. Call it 'DHL Schenker'. Sounds cool, huh?

    Infrastructure upgrade sparks cargo logjam at Nhava Sheva

    Freightos fairytale earnings call. Are you sitting comfortably, children?

    Airfreight rate relief for shippers, or are things going to 'turn nasty'?

    Taiwan carriers pay record staff bonuses after year of bumper profits

    Shippers put more pressure on ocean carriers for carbon-free services

    Atlas Air merger with Apollo group finally set to close on Friday

    Shippers cry foul as Sri Lanka government reneges on all-in rate rule

    Asia services expanding as logistics players opt for a 'China+1' strategy

    B767 freighter deliveries could be delayed by fuel tank problem

    Flexport: 'We have no active accounts with SVB, Signature Bank or Silvergate Bank'