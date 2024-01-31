By Alessandro Pasetti 31/01/2024

… just noticed, perhaps?!

Good timing, though.

In my mind

Sniff sniff.

One cent beat to Q4 23 non-GAAP earnings and one cent added to the quarterly dividend per share.

Seen it before elsewhere.

Yes!

Shivers

Down -8.2% y’day to $145 apiece, the worst performer in our demo portfolio.

Unlucky again in 2023, as ’superior’ UPS falters anew.

Soft 2024 guidance didn’t help, either.

Bar the projected annual sales range, adjusted operating margin is expected at between 10% and 10.6%, materially lower than the previously coveted target.

It was undoubtedly eventful* (click ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN