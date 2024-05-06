Singapore Airlines orders sustainable aviation fuel from Neste

By LoadstarEditorial 07/05/2024

6 May 2024 at 12:30 p.m. (EET)

– SIA and Scoot the first airlines operating out of Changi Airport to receive SAF produced in Neste’s refinery in Singapore

– Neste to deliver blended SAF directly to Changi Airport’s fuel hydrant system, reinforcing their end-to-end SAF supply chain capabilities in Singapore

Neste and the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group have signed an agreement for the purchase of 1,000 tons of neat Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™. This will make SIA and Scoot, the two airlines in the Group, the first carriers to receive sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), produced at Neste’s refinery in the country, at Changi Airport.

Neste will blend the SAF with conventional jet fuel according to the required safety specifications*, and deliver the blended jet fuel to Changi Airport’s fuel hydrant system in two batches – once in the second quarter of 2024 and once in the fourth quarter of this year.

This milestone will also mark the first direct supply of Neste’s SAF to airlines at Changi Airport, reinforcing their end-to-end SAF supply chain capabilities in Singapore. This follows the completion of the expansion of Neste’s Singapore refinery in May 2023. The refinery has the capacity to produce a million tonnes of SAF each year, making it the world’s largest SAF production facility.

Neste’s SAF, which is made from 100% renewable waste and residue raw materials, reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%** over the fuel’s life cycle. Blended with conventional jet fuel, it seamlessly integrates with existing aircraft engines and fuelling infrastructure.

“This agreement with Neste is an important milestone in the SIA Group’s journey to have a minimum of 5% sustainable aviation fuel in our total fuel uplift by 2030. Close collaboration with our partners and stakeholders, both in Singapore and globally, plays a critical role in our long-term decarbonisation goals. A more sustainable aviation industry will ensure that future generations continue to benefit from the global connectivity, economic prosperity, and people links that air travel fosters,” said Ms Lee Wen Fen, Chief Sustainability Officer, Singapore Airlines.

“We are proud that Singapore Airlines and Scoot are our first customers benefiting from our integrated supply capabilities into Changi Airport. This supply of locally produced SAF to Changi Airport is a milestone in our journey of supporting the aviation industry and governments in the region to achieve their emissions reduction goals. Singapore is a leading aviation hub in the Asia-Pacific region and this delivery of SAF, as well as the recently announced national SAF target, will hopefully encourage the wider adoption of SAF across the broader Asia Pacific region. We are looking forward to expanding our cooperation with Singapore Airlines as well as supplying visiting carriers at Changi airport,” said Alexander Kueper, Vice President Renewable Aviation at Neste.

*) The blended SAF fuel will meet the safety specifications of the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), an international standard for conventional jet fuel quality.

**) The reduction of lifecycle carbon emissions of up to 80% referred to above is when SAF is used in neat form (i.e. unblended) and calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as the CORSIA methodology. The calculation includes both production and transport emissions.

Neste Corporation

Susanna Sieppi

Vice President, Communications and Brand (act.)

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates solutions for combating climate change and accelerating a shift to a circular economy. The company refines waste, residues and innovative raw materials into renewable fuels and sustainable feedstock for plastics and other materials.

As the world’s leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel and a forerunner in developing renewable and circular feedstock solutions for polymers and chemicals, Neste helps its customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030.

The company’s ambition is to make the Porvoo oil refinery in Finland the most sustainable refinery in Europe by 2030. Neste is committed to reaching carbon-neutral production by 2035, and will reduce the carbon emission intensity of sold products by 50% by 2040. Neste has also set high standards for biodiversity, human rights and the supply chain. The company has consistently been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and the Global 100 list of the world’s most sustainable companies. In 2023, Neste’s revenue stood at EUR 22.9 billion. Read more: neste.com

About Singapore Airlines

The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group’s history dates to 1947 with the maiden flight of Malayan Airways. The airline was later renamed Malaysian Airways and then Malaysia-Singapore Airlines (MSA). In 1972, MSA split into Singapore Airlines and Malaysian Airline System. Initially operating a modest fleet of 10 aircraft to 22 destinations in 18 countries, SIA has since grown to be a world-class international airline group that is committed to the constant enhancement of the three main pillars of its brand promise: Service Excellence, Product Leadership, and Network Connectivity.

SIA is the world’s most awarded airline. In 2024, SIA was again named in Fortune Magazine’s list of the 50 most admired companies in the world. SIA is the only Singapore-based brand in the list. In February 2023, SIA was named Airline of the Year in the Air Transport World Airline Industry Awards. This accolade recognised SIA’s outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service within the airline industry. In June 2023, SIA was named World’s Best Airline in the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards, the fifth time it has won this prestigious accolade. For more information, please visit www.singaporeair.com.

About Scoot

Scoot is the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA). Scoot took to the skies in June 2012 and merged with Tigerair Singapore in July 2017, retaining the Scoot brand for a new chapter of growth. To date, Scoot has carried over 82 million passengers, and has a fleet of over 50 aircraft, comprising widebody Boeing 787 Dreamliners, single-aisle Airbus A320 family aircraft, and the regional jet, Embraer E190-E2. Scoot currently flies to 67 destinations across 15 countries and territories in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe.

Scoot provides a safe, reliable, quality, and affordable travel experience with a unique attitude – Scootitude – a passion for travel, connecting people and cultures, and pushing boundaries, which drives it to continually innovate, strive for improvement and seek new opportunities.

For more information, visit FlyScoot.com or contact Scoot’s Call Centre.