Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Nestlé cuts ocean transport emissions with Maersk’s ECO Delivery solution by over 80%

The ecological concept of greenhouse gas emissions
© Elnur
By

PRESS RELEASE

06 December 2023

Copenhagen/Vevey – Nestlé, the world’s largest food and beverage company, is cutting its ocean logistics greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by using Maersk’s ECO Delivery solution for 100% of its ocean containers shipped by Maersk in 2023, with an option to extend this agreement into 2024 and beyond. The seaborne emissions of these transports are being reduced by over 80% compared to the usage of conventional fossil fuels.

With ECO Delivery, Maersk customers can handle ocean transports completely with certified green fuels* like second generation biofuel based on waste feedstocks. These fuels are replacing conventional fossil fuels on container ships in Maersk’s fleet. The corresponding GHG emission savings are confirmed to the customers with a certificate.

Nestlé’s goal is a 50% reduction of its total emissions by 2030 and to be net zero by 2050. With scope 3 emissions being the major part of the overall emissions, ECO Delivery is an effective solution for abatement of scope 3 emissions caused by ocean transports. Nestlé’s water beverages and Nespresso have been two pioneering brands using ECO Delivery since 2021.

Today many more of Nestlé’s up to 2,000 brands are reaching the end consumers with a much smaller GHG footprint thanks to Maersk’s ECO Delivery. Furthermore, Nestlé is one of Maersk’s partners in piloting also low GHG emission landside transports, e.g. by rail or electric trucks…

The full release is here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    AP Moller - Maersk Nestle Hapag-Lloyd

    Most Read

    OOCL box ship in Red Sea hit by rocket fired from a drone

    Carriers roll out new ancillary charges – 'we're going to need every dollar'

    Failure of GRIs means a tough time for carriers in new-contract talks

    Job cuts rumoured to accelerate at Kuehne + Nagel

    Box lines plot a course for Indian trades as the economy grows

    DB Schenker – top board member exit rumoured

    Maersk sails into the charter market as it prepares for independence

    Carriers likely to follow MSC and hike ancillary charges on Indian exports

    Shippers beware: new rules on lithium ion battery air shipments coming

    Interest in sea-air services on the rise, with new tech on the way to help

    OOCL and HMM the final top carriers to unveil EU ETS surcharge estimates

    2024 sustainability trends for freight forwarders

    Niklas Wilmking to be DB Schenker new contract logistics chief

    Bleak outlook for liner shipping – unless carriers take drastic action

    China vs US – globalisation vs protectionism

    Geopolitical shocks pose the greatest threat to supply chain health