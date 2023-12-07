Nestlé cuts ocean transport emissions with Maersk’s ECO Delivery solution by over 80%

Sponsored Podcast: Why Maersk is serious about air cargo logistics
06 December 2023
Copenhagen/Vevey – Nestlé, the world’s largest food and beverage company, is cutting its ocean logistics greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by using Maersk’s ECO Delivery solution for 100% of its ocean containers shipped by Maersk in 2023, with an option to extend this agreement into 2024 and beyond. The seaborne emissions of these transports are being reduced by over 80% compared to the usage of conventional fossil fuels.
With ECO Delivery, Maersk customers can handle ocean transports completely with certified green fuels* like second generation biofuel based on waste feedstocks. These fuels are replacing conventional fossil fuels on container ships in Maersk’s fleet. The corresponding GHG emission savings are confirmed to the customers with a certificate.
Nestlé’s goal is a 50% reduction of its total emissions by 2030 and to be net zero by 2050. With scope 3 emissions being the major part of the overall emissions, ECO Delivery is an effective solution for abatement of scope 3 emissions caused by ocean transports. Nestlé’s water beverages and Nespresso have been two pioneering brands using ECO Delivery since 2021.
Today many more of Nestlé’s up to 2,000 brands are reaching the end consumers with a much smaller GHG footprint thanks to Maersk’s ECO Delivery. Furthermore, Nestlé is one of Maersk’s partners in piloting also low GHG emission landside transports, e.g. by rail or electric trucks…
