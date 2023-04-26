SCD: Gap bolsters reverse logistics abilities through returns tech provider

By LoadstarEditorial 27/04/2023

SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:

Dive Brief:

– Gap Inc. — which owns Gap, Old Navy, Athleta and Banana Republic — partnered with returns technology company Optoro to diversify its reverse logistics and fulfillment offerings, the companies announced last month.

– Optoro’s returns platform, which integrates with Gap’s existing system, initiates exchanges or returns and speeds up processing times to optimize restocking efforts, Amena Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Optoro told Supply Chain Dive.

– The retailer also activated Optoro’s packageless Express Returns drop-off service ...

