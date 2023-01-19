SA: Wayfair reportedly laying off 1,000 workers as pandemic boom reverses

Forto axed 10% of staff, but is now 'lean' enough to weather the downturn
Digital forwarder Forto has been forced to cut its headcount by 10% globally in the ...
SEEKING ALPHA reports:
Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) is the latest e-commerce retailer to reverse the massive hiring taken up during the pandemic.
The company is reported to be preparing to lay off more than 1K workers due to a slowdown with sales.
The round of job eliminations by Wayfair (W) is the second in six months and is expected to affect more than 5% of the workforce at the Boston-based company…
The full story is here.
