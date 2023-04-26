SA: CH Robinson stock drives higher on better-than-feared earnings print

Subscribe to Premium
CH Robinson stock drives higher on better-than-feared earnings print

ch-robinson-hq2
By

SEEKING ALPHA reports:

CH Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) stock bounced over 8% higher on Thursday despite missing expectations for Q1.

The trucking company met Q1 estimates on EPS but fell $200M short of revenue expectations amid a deceleration in the trucking industry. Adjusted operating margin decreased 14.60% year over year as well.

