SA: CH Robinson stock drives higher on better-than-feared earnings print

By LoadstarEditorial 27/04/2023

SEEKING ALPHA reports:

CH Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) stock bounced over 8% higher on Thursday despite missing expectations for Q1.

The trucking company met Q1 estimates on EPS but fell $200M short of revenue expectations amid a deceleration in the trucking industry. Adjusted operating margin decreased 14.60% year over year as well.

That said, Susquehanna indicated the company likely did enough to please the buy-side.

“CHRW topped our sense of buyside expectations, netting better than feared Forwarding profits (after a deep ...

