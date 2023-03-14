SA: Atlas Air gains after saying all regulatory conditions for Apollo deal completed

Atlas Air takeover stumbles as US authorities take a closer look
Atlas Air’s takeover by Apollo Global Management was expected to close in the first quarter ...
SEEKING ALPHA reports:
– Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) gained 3.1% in after hours trading after disclosing that all of the regulatory conditions for its planned sale to Apollo Global (APO) were satisfied.
– The company expects to complete the sale on or before Friday, according to an 8-K filing…
The full post is here.
Atlas Air takeover stumbles as US authorities take a closer look
Engine trouble grounded Maersk Air Cargo aircraft, not weak demand
Senators call for ban on airlines flying to the US using Russian airspace
Near-collision in Panama Canal shows 'an accident is waiting to happen'
More bad news for carriers hoping rates decline has bottomed-out
Contract rates the key to liner stability, as spot prices continue to fall
Carriers should revamp networks rather than blank services as demand drains
Under-pressure feeders now threatened by ocean lines' expansion
Freightos fairytale earnings call. Are you sitting comfortably, children?
'Show me the money': the right time for Mærsk to ditch Svitzer
More logistics interconnectivity increases the risk of cyber-attacks
Comment on this article