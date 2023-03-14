Subscribe to Premium
SA: Atlas Air gains after saying all regulatory conditions for Apollo deal completed

By

SEEKING ALPHA reports:

– Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) gained 3.1% in after hours trading after disclosing that all of the regulatory conditions for its planned sale to Apollo Global (APO) were satisfied.

– The company expects to complete the sale on or before Friday, according to an 8-K filing…

The full post is here.

