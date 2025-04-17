Taiwan gears up for more transhipment amid 90-day US tariff grace period
The Taiwan government plans to create more berths on the island’s container ports to attract ...
US exporters could face demurrage, detention, destruction of cargo, or return costs, after reports suggest some Chinese importers have stopped accepting cargo.
Pat Fosberry, director of export compliance at US forwarder John S James Co, told The Loadstar that, while the focus in the US had been on the effect of tariffs on importers, now “US exporters are beginning to feel consequences”.
“Some of our US exporters are reporting that many buyers in China are cancelling orders, stating that China’s ...
