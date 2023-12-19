Carriers roll out peak season surcharges as capacity crunch looms
Ocean carriers are imposing emergency peak season surcharges (PSSs) as global supply chains face weeks ...
While Red Sea and war risk talk abound among both experts and amateurs in container shipping – let me try to keep it very simple for you*.
(*Hoping the wave of abuse towards the carriers and their opportunism coming my way in the past 48 hours, suddenly stops.)
Rewind to 9 November, when the CEO of Hapag-Lloyd, Rolf Habben Jansen, possibly the most lucid and forthcoming with regard to the dire situation in which the box lines found themselves at the time, ...
As US warships steam for the Gulf of Aden, Cosco-owned OOCL has stopped “cargo acceptance ...
Maersk has told all vessels intending to pass through the Bab al-Mandab Strait to pause ...
Perspectives
