Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Readying for Europe's earnings season – 'it's all about guidance'

Lighthouse
ID 6544036 © Jaroslaw Grudzinski | Dreamstime.com
By

Ominous signs are plentiful in financial circles as Europe’s earnings season in transport and logistics (T&L) is about to start…

… with Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) the first European behemoth, its shares bruised and battered on the stock market, to disclose its Q1 25 numbers tomorrow.

(It follows last week’s updates on land transport and warehousing, respectively, from JB Hunt and Prologis out of America.)

While 

In the finance world today, stock market euphoria is rather contagious, as proven by the relief rally (another ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    AP Moller - Maersk DB Schenker DP-DHL DSV Kuehne + Nagel markets

    Most read news

    Response to tariffs by Chinese importers may see extra costs for US shippers

    Carriers warn of delays as congestion increases at North Europe's ports

    Asia-USEC shippers to lose 42% capacity in a surge of blanked sailings

    FedEx and UPS add 'China fee' ahead of the end of de minimis

    Why ROI is driving a shift to smart reefer containers

    New USTR port fees threaten shipping and global supply chains, says Cosco

    Taiwan gears up for more transhipment amid 90-day US tariff grace period

    Bangladesh readies new air cargo facilities after ban by India

    DHL Express suspends non-de minimis B2C parcels to US consumers

    Uncertainty over US tariffs sparks interest in bonded warehouses for imports

    USTR fees will lead to 'complete destabilisation' of container shipping alliances

    YM Mobility: report blames thermal runaway for reefer explosion

    Seko Logistics names Gordon Branov new CEO following recapitalisation

    IATA air cargo symposium just a blast from the past – 'a real lack of innovation'

    QR, IAG, MAS announce air cargo partnership – but are conditions right?

    American shrimpers welcome plan to 'make seafood great again'