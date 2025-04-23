Carriers warn of delays as congestion increases at North Europe's ports
Congestion levels are set to rise at ports across Northern Europe – expect schedule disruption, ...
Ominous signs are plentiful in financial circles as Europe’s earnings season in transport and logistics (T&L) is about to start…
… with Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) the first European behemoth, its shares bruised and battered on the stock market, to disclose its Q1 25 numbers tomorrow.
(It follows last week’s updates on land transport and warehousing, respectively, from JB Hunt and Prologis out of America.)
While
In the finance world today, stock market euphoria is rather contagious, as proven by the relief rally (another ...
Response to tariffs by Chinese importers may see extra costs for US shippers
Carriers warn of delays as congestion increases at North Europe's ports
Asia-USEC shippers to lose 42% capacity in a surge of blanked sailings
FedEx and UPS add 'China fee' ahead of the end of de minimis
Why ROI is driving a shift to smart reefer containers
New USTR port fees threaten shipping and global supply chains, says Cosco
Taiwan gears up for more transhipment amid 90-day US tariff grace period
Bangladesh readies new air cargo facilities after ban by India
DHL Express suspends non-de minimis B2C parcels to US consumers
Uncertainty over US tariffs sparks interest in bonded warehouses for imports
USTR fees will lead to 'complete destabilisation' of container shipping alliances
YM Mobility: report blames thermal runaway for reefer explosion
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article