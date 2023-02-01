Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Qatar Airways Cargo resumes passenger freighter service to Penang

qatar-airways-cargo_17351882415_o
By

PRESS RELEASE

DOHA, Qatar – Qatar Airways Cargo will recommence belly capacity services to Penang, Malaysia, effective 2 February 2023. Qatar Airways Cargo will operate an A330 passenger freighter to Penang via Qatar Airways’ passenger flights to Phuket, four times a week. This adds more than 70 tonnes of available capacity each week, that will feed into Qatar Airways Cargo’s extensive international network via its state-of-the-art Doha hub.

The service complements the existing seven weekly belly-hold flights to the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, providing customers with over 200 tonnes of cargo capacity from Malaysia.

Guillaume Halleux, Chief Officer Cargo at Qatar Airways Cargo commented: “Qatar Airways Cargo is implementing its meticulous Next Generation approach throughout its network, aiming for optimum resource deployment in alignment with customer requirements.

“Our network planning team saw a perfect opportunity in the passenger A330 flight’s ground-time in Phuket, and have worked hard to establish a well-scheduled, interim passenger-freighter connection to Penang and back to maximise the cargo capacity into and out of Malaysia’s second-busiest cargo airport.

“This Next Generation-style multi-modal strategy sees Qatar Airways’ Doha-Phuket passenger connection becoming a Phuket-Penang-Phuket passenger-freighter for four days of the week, before returning to Doha again as a passenger service with lower deck cargo.”

“The re-launch of our Penang connections in an innovative and unique manner illustrates our ambition and ability, at Qatar Airways Cargo, to provide connectivity to our customers in the best possible way.

With the exception of Mail, the destination is open for all commodity types. Penang is the largest export contributing state within Malaysia, with mostly electronics/electrical equipment, general cargo and vulnerable cargo being sent by air. Capacity to Penang can be booked online on all channels including Qatar Airways Cargo’s Digital Lounge at www.qrcargo.com.

 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Qatar Airways Cargo Covid-19 epicentre Pudong Shanghai Shanghai International Airport Services (SIAS)

    Most Read

    Ocean rates ex-Asia under pressure, while PSSs return to the transatlantic

    Maersk 'takes a risk' binning historic and well-liked brands

    Capacity control by the biggest carriers will prevent rates tumbling further

    Bullish MSC continues to strengthen its fleet for life after the 2M

    DHL leads freighter exodus from MEX as government ban looms

    In the name of Kuehne post-MSC/Mærsk divorce

    More blank sailings and detours as ONE’s volumes, earnings, fall

    Freightos set to list on Nasdaq when markets open

    Scrapyards ready for another containership recycling boom

    Cargo back to 'playing second fiddle' at US carriers, but has momentum

    DB Schenker: will flag-waving affect the sale?

    Hapag-Lloyd bucks the trend, as Q4 volumes hold steady

    Cash-rich Samudera splashes out on new box ships to renew fleet

    Port of Halifax nudges past 600,000 teu, but competition is growing

    Analysis: Up to $1.5bn Freightos debut – let that sink in 

    Shipper sues Expeditors for losses due to lack of business plan after cyber-attack